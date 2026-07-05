Paraguayan FA President Robert Harrison thanked the team and fans after their World Cup 2026 exit. Paraguay lost 1-0 to France in the Round of 16 but were praised for their run, which included a shock victory over Germany.

Paraguayan Football Association President Robert Harrison on Sunday thanked the national football team, coaching staff and supporters after the country's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to an end, saying the team would leave the tournament with pride and a commitment to continue developing Paraguayan football.

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Paraguay's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended with a narrow 1-0 Round of 16 defeat to France after Kylian Mbappe's second-half penalty. Despite the loss, Paraguay earned praise for its disciplined defensive display and resilient run, which included a shock victory over Germany in the previous round.

'Heads Held High': Harrison Thanks Fans, Players

In a post on X, Harrison expressed gratitude to fans across the country for backing the national team throughout its World Cup journey. "Today we conclude our participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with our heads held high and our hearts full of pride. I feel a deep gratitude toward every Paraguayan man and woman who accompanied, believed in, and cheered on this team every step of the way. Your support was the driving force that sustained us until the end," he wrote.

Hoy cerramos nuestra participación en la @FIFAWorldCup 2026 con la frente en alto y el corazón lleno de orgullo. Siento una profunda gratitud hacia cada paraguayo y paraguaya que acompañó, creyó y alentó a este equipo en cada paso del camino. Su apoyo fue el motor que nos… pic.twitter.com/wxq6NJPRL4 — Robert Harrison P. (@RHarrisonP) July 5, 2026

Harrison also praised the players for their commitment and the way they represented the country on football's biggest stage. "My sincere recognition to the players for their absolute commitment, for representing our country with dignity and passion at the pinnacle of world football. And a special thank you to Professor Gustavo Alfaro and his entire technical staff, for the professionalism, conviction, and dedication with which they built this process," he said.

Reaffirming the association's commitment to the future of the sport, Harrison said Paraguay would continue working to strengthen its football programme. "We leave with the certainty of having given everything, and with our commitment intact to continue working for the growth of our football. Thank you, Paraguay!" he added.

Albirroja Proud of World Cup Journey

Paraguay's national football team also thanked its supporters and coaching staff after its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to an end, saying the squad leaves the tournament with pride after giving everything for the country's colours.

In a post on X, the official account of the Paraguayan National Football Team reflected on the team's journey at the tournament and expressed gratitude to supporters for standing by the players throughout the campaign. "Our journey at the FIFA World Cup 2026 comes to an end. It was a path of effort, of dedication, and of shared dreams, where every step we took felt the breath of an entire nation behind this jersey. We remain with the deep pride of having represented the #Albirroja and of having given everything for these colors, holding nothing back," the post said.

Se termina nuestro recorrido en la @FIFAWorldCup 2026. Fue un camino de esfuerzo, de entrega y de sueños compartidos, donde cada paso lo dimos sintiendo el aliento de un país entero detrás de esta camiseta. Nos quedamos con el orgullo profundo de haber representado a la… pic.twitter.com/YimwmzHfoA — Selección Paraguaya (@Albirroja) July 5, 2026

The team also thanked fans for their unwavering support in both good times and difficult moments. "Thank you to every Paraguayan man and woman who was always there, in joy and in adversity, accompanying us with passion and trust. For that and so much more, THANK YOU!" it added.

¡Gracias, Paraguay! 🇵🇾 Esta #Albirroja dejó el alma, nos unió como nación y nos hizo soñar hasta el final. Seguimos juntos. 🫡#VamosParaguay pic.twitter.com/o9dEDzI7oy — Selección Paraguaya (@Albirroja) July 4, 2026

The national team also acknowledged head coach Gustavo Alfaro and his staff for their contribution to the campaign. "Our special thanks to Professor Gustavo Alfaro and his entire technical staff for the work, the dedication, and for building this path with conviction and commitment. The story continues... Thank you, Paraguay!" the post concluded. (ANI)