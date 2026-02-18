The Pakistan Hockey Federation faces backlash over mismanagement during the FIH Pro League tour of Australia. Captain Shakeel Ammad Butt said players were forced to wash dishes and faced stay issues, prompting the Prime Minister to order an inquiry.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has come under heavy fire after the mismanagement of the national team’s tour of Australia for the FIH Pro League caught the attention of the media, fans, and government authorities, exposing severe administrative lapses and players’ hardships.

Pakistan Hockey Team, led by Shakeel Ammad Butt, has featured in the FIH Pro League, where they have not won a single match in eight outings and have been relegated to the 2026-27 Nations Cup, where they must compete to regain a top‑tier place after a disappointing Pro League campaign.

Though Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the FIH Pro League has been a talking point among the hockey fraternity, what has drawn even more outrage is the alleged mismanagement by the Pakistan Hockey Federation, as they failed to arrange proper accommodation for the players to stay during the tour of Australia.

‘Wash Dishes Before Going to Play a Match’

Pakistan Hockey Federation’s mismanagement came to light when players were forced to roam on the streets for hours and wait at the airport because no hotel bookings were confirmed. However, the lapses by the federation further came into the spotlight when the players were allegedly forced to wash dishes in Australia before going for matches.

Pakistan captain Shakeel Ammad Butt exposed the shocking conditions of his players, stating that they had to wash dishes and do menial chores just to secure basic living arrangements in Australia.

“We can't work with this current management of the federation. When players have to clean the kitchen and wash dishes before going to play a matchwhat result do you expect from us?" Butt said in anger after arriving in Lahore from Australia

The shocking revelations from Pakistan captain Shakeel Ammad Butt have exposed a lack of professionalism and accountability within the Pakistan Hockey Federation, which has left the team demoralized, disrupted preparations, and highlighted deep-rooted administrative failures affecting the team’s reputation and performance.

Stayed at Cheaper Residence for 10 Days

The Pakistan Hockey Federation was criticized heavily after the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) confirmed that it had arranged 10 million rupees for the hotel accommodation in Australia. However, this very much contrasts with the reality on the ground, as the players were forced to move into cheaper residences for 10 days rather than ather than staying at the designated hotel.

To make matters worse, the Pakistan hockey team was forced to spend 13 to 14 hours at Sydney airport awaiting their onward flight to Lahore following a disappointing campaign at the FIH Pro League.

"What was pathetic was that even the Airbnb accommodation was arranged for 10 days when we had to stay for 13 days. We had to move into a cheaper residence after 10 days," the Pakistan captain said.

Pakistan’s hockey team's performance appeared to have directly impacted by the off-field turmoil, inadequate training, and mental fatigue caused by the federation’s mismanagement during the Australia tour.

Pakistan Hockey Federation is now facing mounting pressure from the players, as a lack of arrangements for proper accommodation and logistical planning has sparked outrage, raising serious concerns about the federation’s ability to manage international commitments professionally.

Pakistan Hockey Team Demands Foreign Coach

Further speaking on the issue of mismanagement by the Pakistan Hockey Federation, captain Shakeel Ammad Butt revealed that the team was ordered not to speak publicly about the issues during the tour.

He further demanded a new foreign coach and good management going forward

"I am speaking up because of what we have been through in Australia," Butt said.

“We need a foreign coach if we have to move forward. We have a good combination of players, but we need a foreign coach and good management," he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), has taken notice of the controversy and ordered an inquiry into the matter to determine who is responsible for the logistical failures, with strict action promised against those found negligent.