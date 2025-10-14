India and Pakistan’s under-21 hockey players exchanged high-fives before their Sultan of Johor Cup clash — weeks after the cricket teams refused handshakes.

In a rare moment amid frostbitten ties, India and Pakistan’s under-21 hockey players exchanged high-fives before their Sultan of Johor Cup match in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Tuesday. The gesture came moments after the national anthems amid cheers from the crowd. But as images of the young players greeting each other went viral, a question began to swirl online: is a political timebomb waiting to ignite?

From No-Handshake to High-Fives

Just weeks ago, India and Pakistan’s cricket teams had refused to shake hands during the Asia Cup and the Women’s World Cup, turning what was once a ceremonial exchange into a statement of national sentiment.

At the men’s Asia Cup in the UAE, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his side declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts — a move that stirred outrage across the border. Yadav later clarified that the decision was meant to honour the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian Armed Forces — a tribute, not a provocation.

"I don't know what will happen next. Dilli abhi bahut door hai (Delhi is still very far). I don't know what will happen with Pakistan in the next game. Anyway, we only play in multi-nation tournaments, but whatever happens at that time, we will see. For now, this is the moment which we want to enjoy," Yadav had said when asked if the no-handshake policy would continue in the future.

Pakistan, however, responded with predictable theatrics — filing a formal complaint with the ICC and accusing India of politicising the sport. The irony? Their own players, Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan, had resorted to provocative gestures — from jet-crashing signs to rifle mimicry — in the middle of the match.

Pakistan’s “Directive of Decency” — or Damage Control?

According to reports, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had earlier issued a pre-match directive urging players to “stay composed” and avoid confrontations with Indian players.

"The players have been told that if the Indian players don't shake hands before or after the match, just ignore the gesture and move on. They have also been told to avoid any emotional tussles or signs during the game," he was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

On social media, while some Pakistanis supported this gesture, several Indian users questioned if it was a PR move to portray Pakistan as the calmer, more composed side.

Pakistan’s media, which thrives on anti-India rhetoric, could soon spin this into another political talking point — portraying the high-fives as a “peace gesture” initiated by Pakistan.

A Hockey Thriller: 3–3 Draw

On the field, the match lived up to the hype. Down 0–2 early on, India’s under-21 team stormed back with three consecutive goals, turning the tide dramatically. But a late strike from Pakistan brought the contest to a thrilling 3–3 draw.

Pakistan drew first blood in the opening quarter when skipper Hannan Shahid calmly converted a penalty stroke, putting his side ahead early in the contest.

The first half ended without any further breakthroughs, as both teams tightened their defences and missed a few close chances.

Midway through the third quarter, Sufyan Khan doubled Pakistan’s advantage with a thunderous drag-flick that left the Indian goalkeeper rooted to his spot. But India refused to back down. Moments later, Araijeet Singh Hundal pulled one back with a well-taken penalty stroke, reducing the deficit to 2–1 by the end of the third quarter.

The momentum swung completely in India’s favour in the final period. Sourabh Anand netted the equaliser within the first three minutes, before Manmeet Singh struck midway through the quarter to hand India the lead for the first time in the match. However, Pakistan found a late lifeline when Sufyan Khan scored his second of the night, levelling the scores 3–3 with just five minutes left on the clock.