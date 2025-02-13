PAK vs SA: Pakistan and South Africa's run-fest in Karachi hints at high-scoring Champions Trophy 2025

A total of 707 runs were scored between two sides, with Pakistan successfully chasing down the 353-run target set by South Africa in 49 overs at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan and South Africa were involved in a high-scoring thriller at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 12. A total of 707 runs were scored between two sides, with Pakistan successfully chasing down the 353-run target set by South Africa in 49 overs.

South Africa posted a massive total of 352/5 in 50 overs, Heinrich Klaasen led the batting with a brilliant knock of 87 off 56 at an impressive strike rate of 155.36, that helped South Africa go past 300-run mark. Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, and Kyle Verreynne contributed significantly to South Africa’s total with innings of 83, 82 and 44, respectively.

Chasing a 353-run target, Pakistan were reduced to 91/3 in 10.4 overs. However, skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha’s brilliant 291-run partnership helped the hosts of the ODI tri-series to chase down a massive target. Rizwan was unbeaten at 122 off 128 balls, while Agha played a scintillating knock of 134 off 103 at an impressive strike rate of 130.10. During the course of the run-chase, Pakistan shattered several records, including highest total against South Africa and highest partnership for any wicket at the venue in ODIs.

The high-scoring run fest between Pakistan and South Africa gave the spectators a thrilling encounter to remember as Pakistan pulled off one of the remarkable chases in ODI cricket.

With a six-wicket win over Pakistan in the final league match of the ODI tri-series, Pakistan have qualified to play the final against New Zealand at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 14. The Men in Green led by Mohammad Rizwan have been beaten only once in the tri-series by New Zealand.

Champions Trophy 2025 expected to be run-scoring fest in Karachi

After Pakistan and South Africa were involved in a high-scoring encounter, the Champions Trophy 2025 is expected to witness similar batting friendly conditions at the National Stadium in Karachi. With flat pitches and fast outfields favouring strokeplays, the participating teams, except for India, could be in for several run fests when the tournament begins in Pakistan next week.

In the ongoing ODI tri-series, two venues were used: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and National Stadium in Karachi. Each of the league stage matches, two in Lahore and one in Karachi have witnessed the team batting first went past 300-run mark, while two those were successfully chased each by New Zealand and Pakistan.

The Karachi pitch has come under scrutiny several times due to its flat nature, heavily favouring the batters and offering little assistance to the bowlers. With yet another high-scoring game unfolding in ODI tri-series, concerns over the lack of balance between bowlers and batters raised concerns ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Karachi matches for Champions Trophy 2025

Karachi’s National Stadium will be hosting three matches in the Champions Trophy 2025. The tournament opener between Pakistan and New Zealand will be hosted by Karachi on February 19. Then, South Africa will take on South Africa on February 21.

The third and final group stage match at the National Stadium will be South Africa and England on March 1. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will be hosting four matches, including a semifinal, while Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host three matches.

With a hybrid model in place after BCCI refused to send Team India to Pakistan due to security concerns, the Men in Blue will play all their fixtures at the Dubai International Stadium.

