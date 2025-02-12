PAK vs SA: Shaheen Afridi involved in a heated altercation with Matthew Breetzke in ODI tri-series (WATCH)

Shahid Afridi and Matthew Breetzke's heated exchange escalated as the on-field umpire had to intervene to separate them during the ODI tri-series between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi.

Pakistan premier pacer Shaheen Africa was involved in a heated altercation with Matthew Breetzke in the third match of the ongoing ODI tri–series at the National Cricket Academy in Karachi on Wednesday, February 12.

The incident took place in the 28th over of South Africa’s batting when Matthew Breetzke faced a fullish delivery off Shaheen Afridi on the fifth ball. However, the South African opener was not happy with his shot selection and expressed his frustration. Afridi got offended by Matthew Breetzke’s exasperation and marched up to the batter to exchange words with him. Their altercation didn’t end here.

On the final ball of the 28th over, Matthew Breetzke flicked the ball towards the deep square off Shaheen Afridi. The Pakistan opener didn’t give space for the South African batter to complete the run and reach the crease. Shaheen Afridi and Matthew Breetzke once again had a heated exchange of words after the latter completed the single. The on-field umpire had to intervene to separate them both, while there was a talk between South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and Pakistan captain Mohammad Riwan. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Shaheen Afridi and Matthew Breetzke heated exchange video here

Matthew Breetzke made his ODI debut in the second match of the ongoing tri-series against New Zealand on Monday, February. The 26-year-old historic feat by becoming the fourth South African batter after Colin Ingram, Temba Bavuma, and Reeza Hendricks to score a century on his ODI debut. Also, Breetzke went on to achieve the milestone of becoming the first batter to score 150 on his ODI debut.

Matthew Breetzke played a knock of 150 off 148 balls to help South Africa post a total of 304/6 in 50 overs. However, his effort went in vain as Kane Williamson’s masterclass innings of 133 off 113 balls helped New Zealand chase down 305-run target in 48.4 overs.

Shaheen Afridi, on the other hand, has been in a good form in the ongoing tri-series. The 24-year-old has picked five wickets at an average of 30.80 in two matches. Afridi made his return to ODI cricket in November last year after playing his last match in the format in the World Cup against England in Kolkata in 2023.

South Africa set 353-run target for Pakistan to chase

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan. Bavuma’s decision to opt for batting did not backfire as Proteas posted a massive total of 352/5 in 50 overs. Heinrich Klaasen was the top scorer for the side as he played an incredible innings of 87 off 56 at an impressive strike rate of 155.36, that helped South Africa go past 300-run mark.

Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, and Kyle Verreynne contributed significantly to South Africa’s total with innings of 83, 82 and 44, respectively.

For Pakistan, Khushdil Shah was the economical bowler as he conceded 39 runs while taking a wicket at an economy rate of 5.6 in seven overs. While, lead pacer Shaheen Afridi registered figures 2/66 at an economy rate of 6.6 in 10 overs. Naseem Shah picked a wicket and conceded 68 runs at an economy rate of 6.8 in 10 overs.

