Khalin Joshi carded a five-under 66 for a commanding nine-shot victory at the INR 1 crore J&K Open 2026. The Bengaluru golfer finished with a tournament total of 24-under 260 to claim his eighth professional title.

Khalin Joshi carded a five-under 66 to complete a commanding nine-shot victory at the INR 1 crore J&K Open 2026 at the picturesque Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar.

According to a press release, the 33-year-old Bengaluru golfer (63-66-65-66) finished with a tournament total of 24-under 260 to claim his eighth professional title and second victory of the 2026 DP World PGTI season. Joshi collected the winner's cheque of INR 15 lakh and climbed five places from 13th to eighth in the DP World PGTI Rankings, taking his season's earnings to INR 34,85,575. Delhi's Rashid Khan (68-68-64-69), a two-time Asian Tour winner, finished runner-up at 15-under 269.

Panipat's Shubham Jaglan (70-68-66-66), a University of South Florida graduate, produced his best result of the season by finishing third at 14-under 270.

A Bogey-Free Finish

Joshi began the final round with a six-shot cushion but admitted to feeling nervous after missing the opening fairway. He settled down by the third hole and made successive birdies on the third and fourth to strengthen his grip on the tournament.

"I was definitely nervous at the start, especially after missing the first fairway," said Joshi. "I began to feel more comfortable by the third hole, and the birdies on the third and fourth put me at ease," he added.

With the rough making approach shots difficult throughout the week, Joshi's plan was to keep the ball in play and rely on the putting touch that had carried him into the final round with a sizeable advantage.

"My game plan was to keep hitting fairways because I knew that would give me enough birdie opportunities. The key was to stay in the present, execute each shot as well as I could and keep thinking positively. Seeing my drives go straight all day was very satisfying," he said.

Joshi added five birdies without dropping a shot to extend his bogey-free run to 55 holes. His closing 66 was his third consecutive bogey-free round and capped a dominant week in which he made just one bogey across 72 holes.

Praise for 'Unbelievable' Royal Springs

The victory followed his four-shot triumph at the Andhra Open in April, where he finished at nine-under 275, and continued an impressive season on the domestic circuit. Joshi was also delighted to win during his fourth visit to Jammu and Kashmir, having previously travelled to Pahalgam and Jammu.

"I'm very happy with the way I played throughout the week and with the overall performance. Royal Springs is unbelievable and offers some of the best views we see all year. It is a stunning golf course, and I hope we can return more often," he said.

Joshi believes more tournaments, junior programmes and coaching camps could help the sport grow in the region and enhance Jammu and Kashmir's reputation as a golf tourism destination.

"There is a lot of potential here. The course is in pristine condition and the weather is excellent," he said. "More tournaments would attract stronger fields and more visitors. Hopefully, Royal Springs can host an international event in the future," he added.

Final Leaderboard and Tournament Details

Chandigarh's Ajeetesh Sandhu (65-72-65-70), also a former Asian Tour winner, finished fourth at 12-under 272. DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar (69-71-65-70), Asian Tour winner Rahil Gangjee (73-67-66-69) and Chandigarh's Angad Cheema (68-68-68-71) shared fifth place at nine-under 275. Talwar strengthened his position at the top of the season rankings, taking his earnings for the year to INR 82,53,034.

Notably, the par-4 11th hole was adjusted to a 103-yard par-3 for the tournament, bringing the course par down to 71.

The J&K Open 2026 was supported by Event Title Partner J&K Tourism and hosted at the Royal Springs Golf Course. The tournament was principally backed by global smart logistics provider DP World, serving as PGTI's Umbrella Partner, alongside Tour Partners Axis Bank, Amul, Amrutanjan Enerlyte, Campa, Air India Maharaja Club and Kalyani. Their collective participation reflects a shared commitment to Indian professional golf and to showcasing Jammu & Kashmir's growing stature as a destination for the sport. (ANI)