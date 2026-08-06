Outer Delhi Warriors beat South Delhi Superstarz by 39 runs in a 10-over game. Yajas Sharma's explosive 64* (29) powered the Warriors to 132/2. Navdeep Saini then starred with the ball, taking 3/9 to bowl out the Superstarz for 93.

Outer Delhi Warriors delivered a dominant all-round performance to register a convincing 39-run victory over South Delhi Superstarz in a rain-curtailed 10-over match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Saini Credits Planning and Execution

Speaking after the win, pacer Navdeep Saini credited the team's planning and execution, according to a press release. "It feels really good. We had won one close game and lost another in the last two matches, so it was important for us to put in a complete performance today. The biggest reason for this win was our planning and execution. We backed our plans well and executed them perfectly."

Saini also praised opener Yajas Sharma, who continued his impressive form with another match-winning innings. "Yajas is batting really well. We all know his ability from domestic cricket and local tournaments. It's great to see him making the most of them and showing his talent."

With the match reduced to 10 overs because of rain, Saini explained how the team adjusted to the conditions. "We knew it was going to be a shortened game, so we planned accordingly. In a 10-over match, the opposition will always look to attack from the start. Our focus was to stick to our plans and execute them well, and that worked in our favour."

Yajas Sharma's Heroics

Batting first, Outer Delhi Warriors posted an imposing 132/2 in 10 overs, thanks to a sensational unbeaten 64 off 29 balls from Yajas Sharma. His innings included five sixes and five fours as he anchored the batting effort brilliantly. The Warriors got off to a quick start with Yajas Sharma and Priyansh Arya adding 31 runs for the first wicket in just 2.2 overs before Arya departed for 10 off 8 balls. Akshay Saini then played a handy cameo of 20 off 10 deliveries, while Monu Shukla remained unbeaten on 21 off 13 balls to help the Warriors finish with a commanding total.

Superstarz Falter in Chase

In reply, South Delhi Superstarz had a nightmare start as the Warriors' bowlers reduced them to 5/2 and then 16/4, putting them under immediate pressure. Tejasvi Dahiya and Ekansh Dobal fought back with a 52-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Dahiya made 18 off 11 balls, while Dobal kept the chase alive with an aggressive 35 off just 15 deliveries, hitting four sixes and two fours. However, once Dobal was dismissed, the innings quickly fell apart. South Delhi Superstarz were eventually bowled out for 93, handing Outer Delhi Warriors a comfortable victory.

Navdeep Saini starred with the ball, returning outstanding figures of 3/9 in two overs, while the rest of the bowling attack also chipped in with disciplined performances to complete a comprehensive team win. (ANI)