Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tripura CM Manik Saha congratulated judoka Asmita Dey for her historic achievement of winning India's first-ever gold medal in Judo at the Commonwealth Games, hailing her as an inspiration for the nation.

Union Minister Congratulates Asmita Dey

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday congratulated judoka Asmita Dey on becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in judo, describing her achievement as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the country.

In a post on X, Rijiju said he was "super proud" to meet Dey and praised her dedication and perseverance. "I am super proud to receive Asmita Dey, the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games Gold Medal in Judo. She comes from a humble family in Tripura and is serving in the Uttar Pradesh Government. Congratulated her on her outstanding achievement at the #CWG2026," Rijiju wrote.

The Union Minister said Dey's success was the result of years of hard work and determination. "Her remarkable feat reflects years of dedication, perseverance and hard work and will inspire countless young judokas across the country," he said.

Rijiju also congratulated Dey's coach, Yashpal Solanki, for his role in the historic achievement. "I also congratulated her coach, Shri Yashpal Solanki ji, for his invaluable guidance and contribution to this historic success," he added. I am super proud to receive Asmita Dey, the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games Gold Medal in Judo. She comes from a humble family in Tripura and serving in Uttar Pradesh Govt. Congratulated her on her outstanding achievement at the #CWG2026. Her remarkable feat reflects… pic.twitter.com/mnBsuJDFzL — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 6, 2026

Tripura CM Felicitates Judoka

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Wednesday, met and felicitated judoka Asmita Dey for her historic achievement of winning India's first-ever Gold Medal in Judo at the Commonwealth Games.

During the meeting at Tripura Bhawan in the national capital, the Chief Minister congratulated Asmita Dey on her remarkable feat and lauded her determination, discipline, perseverance, and dedication, according to a press release.

"Asmita Dey's historic achievement on the international stage is a landmark moment for Indian sports and a matter of immense pride for Tripura. Her dedication, determination, and sporting excellence have made the entire state and the country proud," said Chief Minister Manik Saha.

"Her journey from Tripura to the top of the international podium will serve as a powerful inspiration to millions of young and aspiring athletes across the country. The State Government remains firmly committed to encouraging our youth, strengthening the sporting ecosystem, and nurturing talented athletes so that they can excel at the national and international levels," he added.

India's First Judo Gold at CWG

Asmita clinched the women's -48kg gold medal after defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in a gripping Commonwealth Games final that was decided in Golden Score, securing India's first judo gold medal of the Games.

She was later joined on the podium by Harsh Singh, who won gold, Yamini Mourya, who claimed silver, and Unnati Sharma, who bagged bronze, taking India's judo medal tally to four. (ANI)