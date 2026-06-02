The FIFA World Cup 2026 is just around the corner, and the excitement in India is through the roof. With the world's biggest sporting event about to kick off, everyone is debating one thing: who will lift the trophy? Now, a supercomputer has weighed in with its prediction.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is going to be massive, with 48 teams competing for the first time ever. The big question on everyone's mind is: will we see a new champion, or will one of the old guards win again? Can Lionel Messi's Argentina hold on to their title? Or will Cristiano Ronaldo finally lead Portugal to World Cup glory in what might be his last attempt? The debates are endless.

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But now, the Opta supercomputer has thrown its hat in the ring with a bold prediction. While these forecasts have been right and wrong in the past, this one has definitely got everyone talking.

What is the supercomputer saying about the World Cup?

So, who is the supercomputer backing? According to Opta, Spain is tipped to win the World Cup! The 2010 champions have a 16.1% chance of lifting the trophy. Right behind them are other heavyweights. France (winners in 1998 and 2018), England (champions in 1966), and the current title-holders Argentina (winners in 1978, 1986, and 2022) are also strong contenders, each with a winning chance of over 10%. As for the host nations – the USA, Mexico, and Canada – the supercomputer doesn't see them going all the way.

Spain's easy group in the World Cup

Spain has been placed in Group H for the World Cup. They will be up against Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay. The supercomputer predicts that Spain will easily top this group and move into the knockout stages. From there, Opta's analysis suggests they have a clear path to progress through the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and eventually reach the final to win the whole thing.

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