J&K's cricket team reached the Ranji Trophy 2026 final, prompting praise from CM Omar Abdullah who credited the team and staff. J&K beat Bengal by six wickets in the semifinal, overcoming a stellar 8-wicket haul from Bengal's Mohammed Shami.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday credited the success to the entire team and support staff after the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team reached the final of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2026 season. Speaking to reporters in Jammu, Omar Abdullah said that winning the Ranji Trophy is a collective achievement, and credited both the players and support staff for the team's success so far in the tournament. He congratulated them on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and expressed hope that players from the region will soon play key roles in India's national team.

'Success of the Entire Team'

"No one wins the Ranji Trophy alone. This is the success of the entire team, and of the support staff as well. I congratulate them all on my behalf and on behalf of the entire people of Jammu and Kashmir. I hope the day is not far off when we will start seeing players from Jammu and Kashmir playing a very important role in the national team," CM Abdullah said.

J&K Books Final Berth

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir have secured a place in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season's final. Playing in the semifinal against Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, led by Paras Dogra, bowled Bengal out for just 99 runs in the third innings of the match. They chased a meek target of just 126 runs on Day 4 and won the match by six wickets.

Mohammed Shami Shines for Bengal

While J-K are at the brink of creating history, India's star seamer Mohammed Shami shone with the ball for Bengal earlier in the match as he took eight wickets in 22.1 overs while giving away just 90 runs on Tuesday. After Bengal posted a massive 328 runs, with Shami's lethal eight-wicket haul, Jammu and Kashmir was bundled out for 302, which ensured his side took a 26-run lead.

Shami has not featured for the Indian team in any format since the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in March last year, which India won. With this lethal display of bowling, Shami also becomes the 6th highest wicket taker in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season with 36 scalps under his name in 7 matches.

J&K Pacers Seal Historic Win

However, despite Shami's efforts in the first innings, Bengal couldn't capitalise on it as Jammu and Kashmir's speedsters Auqib Nabi Dar (4/36), Sunil Kumar (4/27) and Yudhvir Singh Charak (2/29) bundled Bengal's second innings for just 99 with Shahbaz Ahmed (24) being the top scorer for his side. (ANI)