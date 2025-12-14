Top seeds Unnati Hooda and Kiran George delivered on the final day of the Odisha Masters 2025, claiming the women's and men's singles titles respectively at the BWF World Tour Super 100 tournament in Cuttack.

Top seeds delivered on the final day of the Odisha Masters 2025, a BWF World Tour Super 100 tournament, as Unnati Hooda and Kiran George claimed the women's and men's singles titles respectively at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Cuttack, on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Singles Final Highlights

In the women's singles final, top seed Hooda produced a composed performance to defeat compatriot Isharani Baruah 21-17, 21-10 in just over half an hour. Hooda controlled the rallies from the outset, denying Baruah the momentum that had powered her impressive run through the draw, said a release. Despite the loss, Baruah capped a memorable week with a well-earned silver medal after a series of standout performances, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BOI).

The men's singles final witnessed a gripping contest, with second seed George prevailing over Indonesia's Muhamad Yusuf in a hard-fought three-game battle. George took the opening game 21-14 before Yusuf fought back to level the match. Showing resilience and tactical clarity, George closed out the decider 21-16 to secure the title after an hour on court.

Doubles Results

Indonesia won the mixed doubles, with Marwan Faza/Aisyah Pranata defeating compatriots Dejan Ferdinansyah/Bernadine Wardana 21-15, 21-10.

In women's doubles, Bulgaria's top seeds Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva overcame Malaysia's Ong Xin Yee/Carmen Ting 21-19, 21-14.

The men's doubles crown went to Indonesia's Ali Faathir Rayhan/Devin Artha Wahyudi, who rallied past Malaysia's Khang Khai Xing/Aaron Tai 15-21, 21-12, 21-16. (ANI)