Odisha is set to host the 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Bhubaneswar, a first for India. Sports Minister Suryavanshi Suraj presented the ceremonial flag to CM Mohan Charan Majhi, symbolizing the state's readiness for the event.

Odisha's Minister of Sports & Youth Services Suryavanshi Suraj today presented the ceremonial World Athletics flag to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Kalinga Stadium, marking a proud moment for the state reflecting its readiness to host the World Athletics Indoor Championships in the city in 2028.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Historic First for India

The 2028 World Indoor Championships will see India host a global track and field championship for the first time, from 3 to 5 March 2028. The ceremonial flag was presented to Ravinder Choudhry of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and Sports Secretary Bhupendra Singh Poonia in Poland, symbolising the official handover of hosting responsibilities to India, according to a release.

'A Moment of Legacy'

After receiving the flag, the CM said that this is more than an event--it is a moment of legacy. As the countdown to 2028 begins, the flag stands as a symbol of ambition, pride, and a promise to the world--that India & Odisha are ready.

Odisha on the Global Athletics Stage

In a defining moment for Indian sports, the hosting rights for the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2028 were formally announced in Poland by Sebastian Coe, marking Odisha's arrival on the global athletics stage. The events were awarded during the 240th World Athletics Council Meeting held in Torun, Poland, ahead of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Kujawy-Pomerania '26.

The World Athletics Indoor Championships is among the most prestigious events in global track and field, bringing together elite athletes from across the world to compete at the highest level under indoor conditions. Its arrival in Odisha is not just an opportunity to host, but to showcase India's growing sporting ecosystem, infrastructure, and organisational excellence. (ANI)