Rohit Sharma will be playing the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati. He is just 73 runs away from becoming the third Indian to reach 12,000 ODI runs. Guwahati has been a happy hunting ground for him, where he averages 235.

The Indian opener 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma will be eyeing another incredible outing at Guwahati as he takes to the field for the second ODI against West Indies at the Barsapara Stadium on Wednesday.

On the Verge of a Milestone

Rohit is also just 73 runs away from becoming the third Indian to reach 12,000 runs in ODIs. Currently, the 39-year-old sits at 11,927 runs in 289 ODIs and 281 innings at an average of 48.88, with 34 centuries and 62 fifties, including a best score of 264.

Rohit's Guwahati Dominance

Guwahati is a place which has brought the best out of Rohit. In his two outings here, Rohit has scored 235 runs in two innings at an average of 235.00 and a strike rate of 127.71, with a century and a fifty. His best score is a 117-ball 152* against West Indies way back in 2018.

Recent Form

This year in 10 ODIs, the graph has gone up and down for the Hitman as he has made 411 runs at an average of 41.10 and a strike rate of 98.56, with a century (an iconic 138 at Lord's) and a fifty to his name.

Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Auqib Nabi, Dhruv Jurel West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes. (ANI)