CERo Therapeutics Partners With University Of California Davis For Manufacturing Lead Compound For Treating Cancer: Retail Stays Bullish

The compound will be used in the company’s Phase 1 clinical trial for Acute Myeloid Leukemia, with the first patient expected to be dosed in the first half of 2025.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 19, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Biotech company CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERO) on Wednesday announced an agreement with the University of California Davis to manufacture its lead compound, CER-1236, which will be used in the company’s Phase 1 clinical trial for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

The company said that the first patient is expected to be dosed in the first half of 2025.

CEO Chris Ehrlich highlighted UC Davis’ precision and compliance in manufacturing, which is critical for the successful development and execution of clinical trials.

“The manufacturing of product is among the final steps necessary to have completed prior to patient dosing, and we are looking forward to continuing to drive the process forward,” he said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the company’s application for phase 1 clinical trials of the compound in November.

Earlier this month, during a scientific conference in San Diego, the company demonstrated that CER-1236 treated ovarian cancer cells without generating toxicity in animals.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment continues to trend in the ‘bullish’ territory (63/100) while message volume remains high.

CERo Therapeutics' Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:10 a.m. ET on March 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits CERo Therapeutics' Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:10 a.m. ET on March 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

At the end of 2024, the company faced delisting risks after its shares traded below Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. Earlier this year, it announced a one-for-hundred reverse stock split of its common stock to increase its market price.

In February, the company raised $5 million through a public offering.

Shares of CERo have dropped by over 80% year-to-date and about 100% in the past 12 months. On Wednesday morning, the stock opened over 2% lower.

