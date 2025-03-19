user
EOS Token Soars On Vaulta Rebrand Amid Speculation About Crypto’s Banking Future – Retail Sentiment Surges

A recent report by Reuters highlighted that several blockchain firms are considering state or national banking charters to enhance legitimacy and expand market opportunities.

Updated: Mar 19, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

The EOS blockchain network's native token (EOS) surged nearly 20% during U.S. market hours on Wednesday after announcing its rebranding to “Vaulta” as it shifts toward “Web3 banking.” 

The move, aimed at capitalizing on growing demand for blockchain-powered financial services, comes as the broader crypto market remains focused on the Federal Reserve’s rate decision later in the day.

Following the announcement, the EOS token hit an intra-day high of $0.6528, outperforming major cryptocurrencies that traded mostly flat. 

The transition to Vaulta is scheduled for late May 2025. EOS token holders can swap their tokens for the new Vaulta token at a 1:1 ratio through a dedicated exchange portal.

EOS Network Foundation (ENF), the organization overseeing the blockchain, said the rebranding marks a strategic pivot toward decentralized financial services. 

The newly branded Vaulta platform will offer a "Web3 Banking OS" designed to enable fractional ownership of real-world assets, staking, custody services, and Bitcoin-based yield strategies.

The change in strategy follows a Reuters report that highlighted several blockchain firms considering state or national banking charters to enhance legitimacy and expand market opportunities. 

Executives cited cost advantages and increased customer trust as key motivations for seeking banking licenses.

Screenshot 2025-03-19 075442.png EOS token retail sentiment and message volume on March 19 as of 7:54 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the EOS token jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, with retail chatter spiking to ‘extremely high’ levels.

Despite the overnight surge, the token’s price has lost 9.2% over the past month and is down 35.8% over the past year. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Read also: CAKE Token Rallies 80% In A Week With PancakeSwap Topping $1B in Daily Trading Volume – Retail Sentiment Soars

Follow Us:
