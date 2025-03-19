user
user

IPL 2025: MI coach Mahela Jayawardene opens up on Jasprit Bumrah missing initial stages of the season

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene provided an update on Jasprit Bumrah's injury, as the lead pacer is expected initial stages of IPL 2025.

IPL 2025: MI coach Mahela Jayawardene opens up on Jasprit Bumrah missing initial stages of the season
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 19, 2025, 2:02 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the initial stages of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Wednesday said "it is a challenge" and "hopefully he can join the team soon" on Bumrah's injury, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Bumrah suffered back spasms during Day 2 of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After going for scans, Bumrah returned to the dressing room as expectations built around Bumrah's involvement on Day 3. Since after the BGT, he has been in NCA for rehab and hasn't played any cricket.

Mahela Jayawardene provides update on Bumrah

Jayawardene, in a press conference, gave an injury update on Bumrah. He said he is in NCA, and we have to wait for the BCCI medical team to give feedback on his injury.

"Jasprit is at the moment with NCA. He has just started his progress. We have to wait and see what their BCCI medical team's feedback is on him. At the moment, everything is going well. But obviously, it is on a day-to-day basis. He is in good spirits. Not having him is a challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world, and he has been a fantastic pro for us for many years." Mahela Jayawardene said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Also read: IPL 2025: Not Hardik Pandya, but Suryakumar Yadav will lead MI in opening clash against CSK; here's why

Who will fill in Bumrah's shoes?

Jayawardene also said that the franchise will have to wait and find someone else who can step up in Bumrah's absence; he noted that in the initial stages of IPL, they are trying a few things to see if they work.

"We'll have to wait or find an opportunity for someone else to step up. That's how I see it. It gives us an element of trying a few things and seeing how things work. The early part of the season allows us to do that." he added.

Mumbai Indians are set to play thier first match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, March 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Also read: IPL 2025: RR coach Rahul Dravid spotted using electric wheelchair during team's practice session (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Finalize Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma's divorce by tomorrow: Bombay High Court to family court ddr

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma's divorce: Cricketer agrees to pay Rs 4.75 crore alimony; details here

IPL 2025: Not Hardik Pandya, but Suryakumar Yadav will lead MI in opening clash against CSK; here's why HRD

IPL 2025: Not Hardik Pandya, but Suryakumar Yadav will lead MI in opening clash against CSK; here's why

IPL 2025: RR coach Rahul Dravid spotted using electric wheelchair during teams practice session (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: RR coach Rahul Dravid spotted using electric wheelchair during team's practice session (WATCH)

IPL 2025: Ex-CSK skipper MS Dhoni pulls off helicopter shot for a six during teams match practice (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: Ex-CSK skipper MS Dhoni pulls off helicopter shot for a six during team's match practice (WATCH)

Ex-Indian captain Kapil Dev criticizes BCCI for restricting Team India players' families on tours HRD

Ex-Indian captain Kapil Dev criticizes BCCI for restricting Team India players' families on tours

Recent Stories

Apple foldable iPhone to cost twice as much as iPhone 16 Pro Max gcw

Apple’s foldable iPhone to cost twice as much as iPhone 16 Pro Max?

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra set to tie the knot in 2025? Here's what we know NTI

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra set to tie the knot in 2025? Here's what we know

Tesla Insiders Sell Over $100M In Stock Since February — Retail Traders See A Red Flag Amid Brutal Year

Tesla Insiders Sell Over $100M In Stock Since February — Retail Traders See A Red Flag Amid Brutal Year

ServiceNow, Salesforce And Cadence Design: How Retail’s Positioned On These Beaten-Down S&P 500 Application Software Stocks

ServiceNow, Salesforce And Cadence Design: How Retail’s Positioned On These Beaten-Down S&P 500 Application Software Stocks

Carvana Stock's Monthly Plunge Turns Heads But Does Not Dent Retail Confidence

Carvana Stock's Monthly Plunge Turns Heads But Does Not Dent Retail Confidence

Recent Videos

Nagpur Violence: DCP Rahul Maknikar Says 10 Teams Formed, Detained 50 People | Asianet Newsable

Nagpur Violence: DCP Rahul Maknikar Says 10 Teams Formed, Detained 50 People | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rang Panchami 2025 Being Celebrated in Madhya Pradesh's Indore | Asianet Newsable

Rang Panchami 2025 Being Celebrated in Madhya Pradesh's Indore | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Aashram 3': Chandan Roy Sanyal Talks About Preparing for Bhopa's Character | Asianet Newsable

'Aashram 3': Chandan Roy Sanyal Talks About Preparing for Bhopa's Character | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Thir Theri: Chariot Procession Begins at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Madurai | Tamil Nadu

Thir Theri: Chariot Procession Begins at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Madurai | Tamil Nadu

Video Icon
Madurai Celebrates Lord Subramanian, Goddess Meenakshi’s Wedding at Thiruparankundram Temple

Madurai Celebrates Lord Subramanian, Goddess Meenakshi’s Wedding at Thiruparankundram Temple

Video Icon