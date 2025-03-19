IPL 2025: MI coach Mahela Jayawardene opens up on Jasprit Bumrah missing initial stages of the season

Read Full Article

Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the initial stages of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Wednesday said "it is a challenge" and "hopefully he can join the team soon" on Bumrah's injury, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Bumrah suffered back spasms during Day 2 of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After going for scans, Bumrah returned to the dressing room as expectations built around Bumrah's involvement on Day 3. Since after the BGT, he has been in NCA for rehab and hasn't played any cricket.

Mahela Jayawardene provides update on Bumrah

Jayawardene, in a press conference, gave an injury update on Bumrah. He said he is in NCA, and we have to wait for the BCCI medical team to give feedback on his injury.

"Jasprit is at the moment with NCA. He has just started his progress. We have to wait and see what their BCCI medical team's feedback is on him. At the moment, everything is going well. But obviously, it is on a day-to-day basis. He is in good spirits. Not having him is a challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world, and he has been a fantastic pro for us for many years." Mahela Jayawardene said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Who will fill in Bumrah's shoes?

Jayawardene also said that the franchise will have to wait and find someone else who can step up in Bumrah's absence; he noted that in the initial stages of IPL, they are trying a few things to see if they work.

"We'll have to wait or find an opportunity for someone else to step up. That's how I see it. It gives us an element of trying a few things and seeing how things work. The early part of the season allows us to do that." he added.

Mumbai Indians are set to play thier first match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, March 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

