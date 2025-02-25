NZ vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Rachin Ravindra's fan invades pitch and hugs New Zealand all-rounder (WATCH)

Rachin Ravindra made a stunning return from injury which he sustained during the ODI tri-series earlier this month, as he played a brilliant innings of 112 off 105 balls to help New Zealand chase down 237-run target.

During the Champions Trophy 2025 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh, Rachin Ravindra’s fan breached the security and invaded the pitch to meet the all-rounder at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, February 25.

Rachin Ravindra made a stunning return from injury which he sustained during the ODI tri-series earlier this month, as he played a brilliant innings of 112 off 105 balls to help New Zealand chase down 237-run target. He also formed a crucial 129-run partnership with Tom Latham, who scored 55 off 76 balls, for the fourth wicket to lift the Kiwis batting from 72/3 to 201/3 until Ravindra’s dismissal.

Also read: NZ vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Rachin Ravindra makes stunning return from injury with a century (WATCH)

During New Zealand’s run-chase, a passionate fan breached the security and ran towards Rachin Ravindra with the photograph of the New Zealand all-rounder and hugged him before he was escorted off the field by security officials. The incident took place before Rachin completed his century and he tried to avoid the fan, who wanted to hug the youngster. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Watch: Rachin Ravindra’s fan invading pitch

The fan’s pitch came just a few hours after Pakistan intel warned of a terror threat involving the potential abduction of foreign nationals for ransom amid the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. As per the reports, Islamic State of Iraq is targeting g Chinese and Arab nationals, conducting surveillance at airports, public places and stadiums to ensure the tournament does not get disrupted.

Pakistan are currently on high-alert after potential kidnapping threat by ISI, prompting increased security measures at stadiums and team hotels to ensure the safety of players and officials during the Champions Trophy 2025.

Rachin Ravindra spoke on his return from injury

Rachin Ravindra suffered a nasty blow on his forehead while attempting to catch Khushdil Shah in the first match of the ODI tri-series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The blood was bleeding from his forehead and received treatment from physios on the ground before he was escorted off the field with an ice pack on his face. He was subsequently ruled out of the ODI tri-series.

Speaking on his return from injury, Rachin stated that he was happy to enjoy cricket after a nasty blow on his forehead, while expressing gratitude to the team’s physios and coaches for helping him recover in time before the tournament. The all-rounder further stated that he was happy to receive a lot of love and care from the fans.

“It was cool to come back and really enjoy my cricket again after that weird moment. In terms of the Black Caps setup, thanks to the coaches, (doctor) and physio, I’ve been able to come out of it reasonably well.” Rachin Ravindra said at the post-match press conference.

“I’ve been showered with so much care and love and it really does make me seriously happy knowing how many people care about me and I’m very grateful to everyone who’s reached out and given their support, so thank you for that." he added.

There were concerns about his availability for the Champions Trophy, but he was included in the final New Zealand squad, hinting he would be fit in time before the tournament or after the marquee event begins. He was unavailable for selection for New Zealand’s opening match against Pakistan. He was declared fit for the clash against Bangladesh.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins unhappy with ICC giving 'huge' venue advantage to Team India

Latest Videos