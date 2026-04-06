New Zealand's captain Matthew Hair admits the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup will be tough without star player Lulu Sun. He identifies India and Indonesia as the biggest challenges and emphasizes building a strong team culture.

New Zealand Acknowledges Tough Challenge Without Star Player

New Zealand non-playing captain Matthew Hair has acknowledged the challenges his team will face at this year's Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Asia/Oceania, following last year's victory over India. Speaking at the DLTA Complex during an event here, Matthew Hair elaborated on the challenges posed by India, noting that last year's edition was different as their squad featured world number one Lulu Sun. With her absence this time, he said New Zealand will have to secure points in other areas in this year's tournament. "I think it's going to be tough. Last year was a different event, and we had our number one player, Lulu Sun, who's a world-class player. We don't have her this year, so we'll have to earn our points in different areas," Hair told ANI.

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Emphasis on Building Strong Team Culture

Discussing team expectations in this tournament, Hair emphasised building a strong culture: "Our goal is to foster a really good culture within the team, something we've been working on for the past few years. Playing with pride for our country and upholding our values are central, and hopefully, the results will follow."

India, Indonesia Identified as Toughest Opponents

When asked about which opponents could pose the biggest challenge this year, Hair highlighted India and Indonesia. "All teams will be competitive, but I expect India and Indonesia to be very tough," he added.

About the Billie Jean King Cup

The Billie Jean King Cup follows a multi-tier, year-round format, structured like a pyramid. Teams begin in Regional Group events, such as Asia/Oceania Group I, competing for progression to the Play-offs and Qualifiers, before reaching the Finals, where the top eight nations battle in a knockout format for the title. Each tie features a mix of singles and doubles matches, placing a premium on teamwork, depth, and strategy as players compete for national pride.

Last year, India delivered a strong campaign in the Asia/Oceania Group I, registering wins over Thailand, Hong Kong China, Chinese Taipei, and the Republic of Korea, before advancing to the Playoffs (Group G) despite a narrow defeat to New Zealand. (ANI)