Former Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs has claimed that Mikel Arteta does not yet have his perfect starting eleven, making the choice between Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus a difficult one. Gibbs suggested that while both strikers bring different qualities, he would lean toward Jesus as the preferred option.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Gibbs said Gyokeres has struggled to adapt at Arsenal since arriving from Sporting CP. He noted that the forward still offers plenty on the pitch but requires more time to settle. “It’s a tough question [to choose between Jesus and Gyokeres]. Arteta doesn’t really have his perfect eleven. You need to be adaptable these days. Different opponents pose different threats. It’s just good that they have a variety of strikers to pick from,” Gibbs explained.

He added that having Jesus as an alternative provides balance when Gyokeres is not at his best. Gibbs praised Jesus’ ability to deliver when called upon, highlighting his performance against Wigan. “Jesus’ hold‑up play is good for a shorter guy and his finishing was there to see today. The most important thing is that Arteta has a variety of strikers to pick and that’s going to be important in this run‑in,” Gibbs said. He emphasized that Arteta has learned to make tougher decisions in recent seasons, removing underperforming players when necessary.

Arsenal are currently without Mikel Merino and Kai Havertz, leaving Gyokeres and Jesus as the main forward options. Gibbs believes Jesus should be the starting striker for the remainder of the campaign.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has also weighed in on the debate, insisting since December that Jesus is the superior choice. Carragher said Gyokeres should not be starting ahead of Jesus, calling the Brazilian a better player who can help Arsenal win the league. “Gyökeres should not be starting for Arsenal, when they’ve got players like this [Jesus]. I think in a couple of games time when Jesus is maybe a little bit more up to speed, he’s a better player than Gyökeres. It’s just… That’s a fact,” Carragher stated.

He added that while Jesus has faced questions about his ability to lead Arsenal to a title, he remains ahead of Gyokeres in quality.

Gyokeres has scored eight goals in 24 matches this season, while Jesus has netted twice in 10 appearances. The debate over who should lead Arsenal’s attack continues, but Gibbs and Carragher both believe Jesus is the more reliable option.