The ICC has announced the prize money for the T20 World Cup 2026. Champions India receive over USD 2.6 million from the total USD 11.25 million pool, with runners-up New Zealand getting over USD 1.4 million. A full team prize list was also revealed.

After the successful conclusion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the final allocation of the tournament's USD 11.25 million players' prize money pool, following the record-breaking increase in ICC prize money introduced in 2024, as per the ICC website.

The champions of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, India, will receive USD 2,639,423, while the runners-up, New Zealand, will take home USD 1,422,692. South Africa, on the other hand, will get USD 1,005,577 and England are going to get USD 974,423.

Prize Money Distribution

Prize money distribution (in USUSD ) for all teams: India - USD 2,639,423 New Zealand - USD 1,422,692 South Africa - USD 1,005,577 England - USD 974,423 West Indies - USD 538,269 Pakistan - USD 522,692 Zimbabwe - USD 491,538 Sri Lanka - USD 475,962 Afghanistan - USD 309,808 Australia - USD 309,808 USA - USD 309,808 Scotland - USD 278,654 Ireland - USD 271,731 Italy - USD 256,154 Netherlands - USD 256,154 UAE - USD 256,154 Nepal - USD 256,154 Canada - USD 225,000 Namibia - USD 225,000 Oman - USD 225,000

As per the ICC website, the amounts listed above represent gross prize money across the group stage, Super 8s, semi-finals and final, and are calculated before any applicable tax compliance or deductions. The totals reflect the base participation payment that each team receives (USD 225,000), final team placements, win bonuses and progression through each stage of the tournament.

India's Historic Victory

Coming to the T20 World Cup 2026, India beat New Zealand by 96 runs on Sunday to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026). (ANI)