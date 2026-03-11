Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has affirmed the board's intention to include a pink-ball Test in the 2029-30 Ashes series, dismissing reports it was ruled out. He cited broadcast deals and the format's success in Australia.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has stated that the board still intends to include a pink-ball Test in the 2029-30 men's Ashes series, despite recent reports suggesting a day-night match had already been ruled out, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

England's Day-Night Woes

During the most recent Ashes series, the day-night Test took place in Brisbane, where Australia secured an eight-wicket victory. England have played four day-night Tests in Australia overall and have lost all of them by large margins. Notably, ahead of Brisbane's pink-ball Test, England legend Joe Root had questioned the need for a day-night match in an Ashes series. "I don't think you need it in Ashes series. Absolutely not I don't mind [pink-ball cricket]. I mean, I don't think it's as good as traditional Test cricket. But it's in the schedule: we've got to play it, and just got to make sure we're better than them at it... It's clearly something that works here for Australia, and they enjoy it," Root had said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

CA Reaffirms Commitment to Pink-Ball Fixture

Now, CA CEO Todd Greenberg has stated that there has been no request to drop the pink-ball Test from the 2029-30 The Ashes series and confirmed it remains part of the board's plans. He noted that day-night Tests are included in CA's broadcast agreements and have been successful in Australia, particularly in Adelaide and Brisbane.

Offer to Assist England's Preparation

Greenberg also added that CA is open to working with the England and Wales Cricket Board to help England prepare better for pink-ball conditions if required. "They haven't requested it [to be dropped. Pleasingly, we don't play them here until 2029, so I've got a little bit of time to work this one out. It's a part of our broadcast contracts. It's clearly a big part of our summer [and] it clearly works here in this country," Todd Greenberg, the CA CEO, told SEN radio as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "We've shown it works in Adelaide. It certainly worked last year in Brisbane. It's our plan to continue at least one of those in a summer. If we need to work with our comrades at the ECB to help them prepare better or have practice matches, we'll do all those sort of things. We'll have that dialogue if and when needed," he added.

Future Expectations and Broadcast Agreements

When asked if England should anticipate playing a pink-ball Test on their next Ashes tour, Todd Greenberg replied, "That's certainly our expectation, yes."

CA's current broadcast agreement, which runs until 2031, requires one day-night Test each season, as these matches have proven very successful in terms of television viewership. (ANI)