Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic suffered an injury in Miami, leaving NBA title hopes in jeopardy.

The Denver Nuggets’ season took a dramatic turn on Monday night in Miami, where superstar Nikola Jokic exited with a left knee injury that silenced the Kaseya Center and sent shockwaves across the NBA.

The incident occurred late in the second quarter when Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. drove into the paint and collided with Nuggets wing Spencer Jones. Knocked backward, Jones crashed into Jokic, whose knee bent awkwardly. The three‑time MVP immediately collapsed, clutching his knee in visible pain. Though he managed to stand and limp to the locker room, Jokic did not return. Jonas Valanciunas replaced him to start the second half.

Before the injury, Jokic had already stamped his authority on the game, scoring 21 points with eight assists and five rebounds in just 19 minutes. His absence proved decisive. The Nuggets and Heat were tied 63‑63 at halftime, but Miami erupted for 47 points in the third quarter, blowing the contest wide open. The Heat cruised to a 147‑123 victory, ending a long drought against Denver.

Norman Powell led Miami with 25 points, Nikola Jovic added 22, and Jaquez Jr. contributed 20. Bam Adebayo, returning after missing two games, secured 10 rebounds. The win was especially significant for Miami, who had gone 1‑15 in their previous 16 meetings with Denver and had not beaten the Nuggets at home since 2018.

For Denver, the result was overshadowed by concern for Jokic. The 30‑year‑old MVP frontrunner has been averaging nearly a 30‑point triple‑double this season, with 29.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 11.1 assists per game. He leads the league in triple‑doubles with 16 and ranks fifth in scoring. His performance has been the cornerstone of Denver’s title aspirations.

The Nuggets are already dealing with adversity, missing three starters — Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Cameron Johnson. Jokic’s injury compounds their challenges, raising questions about how the team will cope if he is sidelined for an extended period.

Jokic is scheduled to undergo testing on Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury and his recovery timeline. Until then, Denver faces uncertainty, forced to adjust its strategy without the player who remains the axis of their championship hopes.