In the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against South Africa, Jasprit Bumrah took 3/15 at an economy of 3.80, dominating powerplay and death overs, and became India’s leading T20 WC wicket-taker, sealing a memorable and record-breaking spell.

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was a standout bowler for the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22.

After being asked to bowl first by South Africa skipper Aiden Markram, Team India restricted the Proteas to 187/7, despite a fine 63-run knock by David Miller, and vital contributions s by Dewald Brevis (45), and Tristan Stubbs (44*), with Bumrah’s disciplined bowling keeping the scoring in check.

Bumrah led the Indian bowling attack brilliantly, registering figures of 3/15 at an economy rate of 3.80 in his spell of four overs. The Indian pacer was the most economical bowler for the hosts as other bowlers had an economy rate of seven and above, effectively stemming South Africa’s momentum and building pressure throughout the innings.

How Bumrah Managed to Maintain an Economy Rate Under 4?

Jasprit Bumrah was instrumental in triggering an early collapse in South Africa’s batting in the powerplay, as he picked the wickets of opener Quinton de Kock (6) and Ryan Rickleton (7), reducing the hosts to 20/3 in four overs. In the first two overs of his spell, Bumrah conceded just seven runs, choking the scoring and building pressure.

However, South Africa managed to get back on track through a 97-run partnership between David Miller and Dewald Brevis. For 12 overs after two overs of Bumrah’s spell, other Indian bowlers failed to capitalize on the early breakthroughs, with Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, and Hardik Pandya struggling to maintain control and conceding runs at a higher run rate.

After being dominated by South Africa batters, Bumrah was brought back into the attack in the death overs and gave away just five runs in the 17th over. In the penultimate over of India’s bowling, the Indian pacer further choked the Proteas’ momentum as he conceded just three runs and picked a wicket of Corbin Bosch.

Interestingly, Bumrah’s third wicket came when he delivered a perfect yorker to Bosch, who mis‑timed the defensive stroke and saw the ball pop up straight into Bumrah’s hands for a caught‑and‑bowled dismissal. Initially, the dismissal was uncertain before skipper Suryakumar Yadav took the DRS, which confirmed that the ball had not been a bump ball, and the caught and bowled was legitimate.

Throughout his four-over spell, Jasprit Bumrah had not conceded more than five runs in any single over, perfectly mixing pace, yorker, and subtle variations to keep the South African batters under constant pressure.

‘Jasprit Bumrah Is What a 10x Engineer Looks Like in Cricket Form’

Jasprit Bumrah’s exceptional spell with a better economy rate compared to other Indian bowlers garnered widespread praise and acclaim on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts marveling at his precision, composure, and ability to dominate under pressure.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts showered Team India’s spearhead with praise and adulation, calling him a ‘GOAT,’ a ‘match-winner,’ and a ‘legend,’ while also lauding his precision, tactical brilliance, and masterful death-over bowling that left South Africa reeling.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has surpassed Ravichandran Ashwin’s record of 32 wickets to become the leading wicket-taker for India in the history of the T20 World Cup. Additionally, Bumrah has surpassed Mohammad Shami’s 69 wickets to become the leading Indian wicket-taker in the history of World Cups (T20 and ODI).

In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, Jasprit Bumrah has picked up seven wickets at an average of 9.85 and an economy rate of 5.30 in four matches.