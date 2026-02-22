Sonam Maskar of Maharashtra clinched the 16th Lakshya Cup 2025 title, edging out defending champion Kiran Jadhav by 0.1. In the Junior category, Viddhi Godhani of Gujarat claimed the top position at the event held in Panvel, Navi Mumbai.

Senior Category: Sonam Maskar's Narrow Win

Sonam Maskar of Maharashtra clinched the prestigious 16th Lakshya Cup 2025 title with a final score of 251.5, edging out defending champion Kiran Jadhav by a razor-thin margin of 0.1 to take home Rs 1,50,000, the All Silver Rotating Lakshya Cup, and a Capapie Jacket-Trouser Set at Lakshya Shooting Club, Karnala Sports Academy, Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Sunday, according to a release from Lakshya Cup. Kiran Jadhav of the Navy finished second with 251.4, earning Rs 75,000 and a gift from Capapie, while Isha Taksale of Maharashtra secured third position with 230.0, taking home Rs 40,000 and a gift from Capapie.

Junior Category: Viddhi Godhani Takes Top Prize

In the Junior category, Viddhi Godhani of Gujarat claimed the top position with a score of 250.1, winning Rs 75,000 and a Capapie Jacket-Trouser Set. Parigha Bele of Maharashtra finished second with 249.5 to win Rs 40,000 and a gift from Capapie, followed by Manyata Singh of Orissa in third place with 228.6, earning Rs 20,000 and a gift from Capapie.

Speaking after her victory, Sonam Maskar said, "When the margin is 0.1, you know every single shot mattered. Kiran is a tough competitor and the defending champion, so I knew I had to stay completely focused till the last shot. The Lakshya Cup always brings out the best in us. I'm grateful for this win and the platform this tournament provides."

Qualification Round Highlights

Earlier in the Senior Qualification, Parth Rakesh Mane of Maharashtra shot 633.6 to qualify for the finals in top spot. Kiran Ankush Jadhav of the Navy qualified in second shooting 632.2, followed by Anshika Chokhani of Maharashtra with 632.0 in third. Sonam Uttam Maskar (629.4), Isha Anil Taksale (629.0), Rajshree Sancheti (628.3), Divya Rajesh Dhumal (628.2), and Hitexa Parmar (627.8) completed the eight-shooter final lineup.

In the Junior Qualification, Manas Kanoje of Chhattisgarh topped the field with 631.2. Manyata of Orissa qualified second with 629.8, while Anvii Rathod of Maharashtra secured third with 629.3. Jatin Lamba (629.2), Parigha Bele (628.7), Ashmit Chatterjee (628.4), Godhani Viddhi Kishorbhai (628.2), and Stotroraj Das (628.0) rounded off the Junior finalists.

Organiser Commends Shooters' Performance

Speaking after the finals, Suma Shirur, Founder and High-Performance Director of Lakshya Shooting Club, said, "What we witnessed today is exactly why the Lakshya Cup exists. These athletes came prepared, competed with composure, and delivered under pressure. The performances across both categories reflect the depth of talent in Indian rifle shooting. Congratulations to all the winners and to every athlete who stepped onto this range and gave their best. This platform will continue to push our shooters towards international excellence."

Final Standings

Final Standings (Senior) Sonam Maskar (Mah) Kiran Jadhav (Navy) Isha Taksale (Mah) Divya Dhumal (Mah) Parth Mane (Mah) Anshika Chokhani (Mah) Hitexa Parmar (Guj) Rajashree Sancheti (Del).

Final Standings (Junior) Vidhi Godhani (Guj) Parigha Bele (Mah) Manyata Singh (Ori) Jatin Lamba (Guj) Manas Kanoje (Chh) Anvii Rathod (Mah) Ashmit Chatterjee (Ben) Stotroraj Das (Ben).

About the Tournament

The 16th Lakshya Cup 2025 brought together India's top 20-ranked 10m Air Rifle shooters over two days of intense competition. Qualification rounds were held across six relays on 21st and 22nd February, followed by the Junior and Senior Finals. The day was concluded with the Prize Distribution Ceremony, followed by the Closing Banquet.

A defining feature of the Lakshya Cup since its inception in 2009 has been gender parity. Women and men in the senior category, and girls and boys in the junior category, competed together for the same podium positions.