WWE president Nick Khan addressed rising ticket prices during TKO’s earnings call, as fans and veterans voiced concerns.

WWE president Nick Khan was compelled to address growing criticism over the company’s ticket prices during TKO’s third‑quarter earnings call. The issue has sparked widespread debate online, with fans and former wrestlers arguing that regular audiences are being priced out of shows.

Under TKO’s management, WWE reduced the number of live events, a move designed to keep talent healthier and more rejuvenated. However, the scarcity of shows has coincided with soaring ticket costs, leaving many frustrated. Khan explained that the strategy was intentional, linking higher demand to fewer events.

“A couple of years ago when TKO was put up, one of the first things we collectively did was reduce the non‑televised live events, which created more scarcity in the marketplace for our televised events and our continued international expansion only furthered that,” Khan said. He added that WWE’s upcoming European tour for Raw and SmackDown, leading into the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, has already seen strong ticket sales, which he argued creates further scarcity in the United States.

Fans and Veteran Backlash Over Rising Ticket Costs

Not everyone agrees with the approach. Former Tough Enough winner Maven criticized WWE’s pricing strategy during an appearance on TMZ Sports’ Inside The Ring. He expressed frustration that loyal fans are being excluded due to rising costs, contrasting the current model with Vince McMahon’s philosophy.

“It’s one of the things that angers me the most. You can say what you want about Vince McMahon. Vince knew that the everyday family was where his bread was buttered. He knew that in order to create generational fans, he was going to have to make his product accessible, accessible on a weekly basis, accessible on a monthly basis at an affordable rate... They’re pricing out loyal fans,” Maven said.

The controversy has been compounded by WWE’s recent struggle to sell out tickets for the October 31 episode of SmackDown in Salt Lake City, Utah. Reports suggest the disappointing turnout created unease within the company, highlighting the tension between WWE’s business strategy and fan expectations.