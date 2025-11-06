3 WWE Stars Who Could Be The Rock’s Final Opponents After Cody Rhodes Shock Twist
A blockbuster WWE twist has opened the door for The Rock’s farewell matches. Three top names stand out as potential opponents, but only one could mark the true end of his legendary run.
Cody Rhodes: The Champion Who Defines the New Era
Cody Rhodes is the most natural choice for The Rock’s farewell opponent. As WWE Champion, he represents the company’s future. A WrestleMania clash could serve as Rock’s retirement match, allowing him to elevate Rhodes while closing his own in‑ring chapter. Such a bout would also mark Rock’s babyface turn after his heel run over the past year and a half.
Roman Reigns: The Family Showdown Fans Still Demand
The Rock versus Roman Reigns is a dream match that fans have long wanted. Rock’s return last January was originally meant to set up this clash, but backlash over him replacing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 forced creative changes. Rock turned heel and aligned with Reigns against Rhodes. Now, with Reigns back as a babyface, the timing is perfect for the cousins to collide. Rock could put over Reigns in a final battle before announcing his retirement.
Drew McIntyre: The Scottish Warrior’s Torch‑Passing Moment
Drew McIntyre is another strong candidate. Rock has openly praised McIntyre’s talent and even gifted him a Scottish Claymore Sword along with a new WWE contract last year. As a member of the TKO board, Rock’s faith in McIntyre is clear. A WrestleMania clash would be an epic moment, with Rock passing the torch to McIntyre in his farewell.