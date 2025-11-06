Image Credit : Getty

The Rock versus Roman Reigns is a dream match that fans have long wanted. Rock’s return last January was originally meant to set up this clash, but backlash over him replacing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 forced creative changes. Rock turned heel and aligned with Reigns against Rhodes. Now, with Reigns back as a babyface, the timing is perfect for the cousins to collide. Rock could put over Reigns in a final battle before announcing his retirement.