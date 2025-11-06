Image Credit : Getty

Rey Mysterio’s return reignited his feud with Dominik, and the Intercontinental Championship is once again in the spotlight. However, the AAA Mega Championship should not be treated as an afterthought. Since their rivalry is framed around the “King of Luchadores” mantle, the AAA title deserves equal billing. If Dominik is to lose to his father, it makes more sense for Rey to capture the AAA belt while Dominik retains the Intercontinental Championship. This approach would elevate AAA’s prestige while keeping Dominik strong on WWE programming.