Rajasthan Royals edged Gujarat Titans in a tense IPL 2026 clash as Tushar Deshpande’s nerveless final over sealed victory. Royals remain unbeaten with two wins and top the table with a strong net run rate.

Rajasthan Royals secured their second consecutive win of the IPL 2026 season with a dramatic six-run triumph over Gujarat Titans on April 4. Fast bowler Tushar Deshpande held his nerve in the final over, defending 11 runs and conceding only four while dismissing Rashid Khan. His precise yorkers and wide deliveries left the batters with no room to swing freely, sealing the contest in Rajasthan’s favor.

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The highlight came after the last ball when Tushar Deshpande leapt in celebration and pointed to the ground, echoing KL Rahul’s famous “This is my turf” gesture. Rahul had performed the same celebration against his former side Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy Stadium last season.

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With Gujarat needing 15 runs off the last two overs in pursuit of 211, Rajasthan’s pace duo Jofra Archer and Deshpande combined to deliver under pressure. Archer conceded just four runs in the 19th over, before Tushar Deshpande matched the effort in the 20th, ensuring the Royals closed out the game.

Royals’ Batting Brilliance Sets the Stage

Earlier, Rajasthan opted to bat first and their opening pair of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a flying start. The duo stitched together a 70-run stand, with Sooryavanshi striking a brisk 31 off 18 balls before falling. Jaiswal carried on to register a fluent half-century, keeping the momentum alive.

Dhruv Jurel then took charge in the middle overs, crafting a sparkling 75 off 42 deliveries. His innings featured five boundaries and five towering sixes, propelling Rajasthan past the 200-run mark. Jurel’s knock proved decisive, giving the Royals a cushion that ultimately made the difference in the tense finish.

Tactical Inputs and Leadership

Captain Riyan Parag’s leadership was evident in the closing stages. Interestingly, Jurel had advised Parag on death bowling options, a move that paid off handsomely as Archer and Tushar Deshpande executed the plan to perfection. The Royals’ ability to stay composed under pressure highlighted their growing confidence this season.

With this victory, Rajasthan Royals extended their unbeaten run to two matches and climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 points table. They now hold four points and boast a healthy net run rate of +2.333, underlining their strong start to the campaign.