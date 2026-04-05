Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting dominance has faltered in IPL 2026. Their repeated failures in the powerplay overs have led to historic low scores, raising questions about whether the Ishan Kishan-led side can recover momentum.

Sunrisers Hyderabad entered IPL 2026 as the most batting-heavy team in the competition. Yet their opening matches have exposed a glaring weakness. Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, SRH managed only 49 runs in the powerplay while losing three wickets. Despite posting 201 overall, the total was chased down in just 15.4 overs. The poor start in overs 1 to 6 proved decisive.

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The problem persisted in their next outing against Lucknow Super Giants. Returning to Hyderabad, SRH recorded the lowest powerplay score of the season - 22 for 3 at a run rate of 3.66. Tough batting conditions and disciplined LSG bowling compounded their struggles.

Lowest Powerplay Totals In IPL 2026

22/3 (3.66) — Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad

33/4 (5.50) — Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Lucknow

41/4 (6.83) — Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Guwahati

41/2 (6.83) — Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Delhi

42/2 (7.00) — Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi

SRH’s Historic Powerplay Failures

The Hyderabad franchise has a history of faltering early. Their 22/3 against LSG in 2026 ranks as the fourth-lowest powerplay score in their IPL history. Previous lows include 14/3 against Rajasthan Royals in Pune (2022), 20/3 against Punjab Kings in Sharjah (2021), and 21/3 against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad (2013). More recently, they managed 24/4 against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad (2025).

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