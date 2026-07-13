As India hosts the BWF World Championships after 17 years, four rising talents—Ayush Shetty, Unnati Hooda, Simran Singhi, and Kavipriya Selvam—are set to make their debut on home soil alongside established Indian badminton stars.

As the BWF World Championships return to India after 17 years, a new generation of Indian badminton stars is ready to step onto the biggest stage of their careers. While established names like PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will carry the nation's hopes, four rising shuttlers will make their World Championships debut on home soil.

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Ayush Shetty, Unnati Hooda, and the women's doubles pair of Simran Singhi and Kavipriya Selvam have earned their place through impressive performances on the international circuit, according to a press release. The tournament marks a significant milestone as these young talents begin their journey among the world's best.

Ayush Shetty (Men's Singles)

Ayush Shetty's rise has been one of the biggest success stories in Indian badminton over the past two seasons. The Karnataka shuttler first announced himself by winning the bronze medal at the 2023 BWF World Junior Championships, before making a successful transition to the senior circuit.

His breakthrough came in 2025, when he captured his maiden BWF World Tour title at the US Open Super 300, defeating Canada's Brian Yang in straight games, 21-18, 21-13, in the final. Earlier this year, Ayush scripted history at the Badminton Asia Championships, becoming the first Indian men's singles finalist since Dinesh Khanna in 1965. His run included victories over former world champion Li Shi Feng, former Asian champion Jonatan Christie, and 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist Kunlavut Vitidsarn before finishing with the silver medal.

The 2026 BWF World Championships will mark Ayush's first appearance at badminton's biggest tournament, capping a remarkable rise from World Junior medallist to one of India's leading men's singles players.

Unnati Hooda (Women's Singles)

At just 17, Unnati Hooda has already established herself as one of India's brightest young badminton talents and will make her maiden appearance at the BWF World Championships in New Delhi. The Haryana shuttler first grabbed national attention in 2022 when, at the age of 14, she won the Odisha Open Super 100, becoming the youngest Indian to win a BWF 100 World Tour title. In the final, she defeated compatriot Samiya Imad Farooqui to claim her maiden senior international title.

Since then, Unnati has continued to make steady progress on the international circuit. One of the biggest victories of her career came at the 2025 China Open Super 1000, where she defeated former world champion PV Sindhu. In 2026, she added another international title by winning the Polish Open, continuing her rise ahead of the World Championships.

The 2026 BWF World Championships will mark Unnati's first appearance at badminton's biggest tournament, as she joins India's squad for the event being hosted on home soil for the first time since 2009.

Simran Singhi & Kavipriya Selvam (Women's Doubles)

One of India's fastest-improving women's doubles combinations, Simran Singhi and Kavipriya Selvam, have steadily established themselves on the international circuit through consistent performances.

Mumbai-born Simran Singhi began her badminton journey under coach Uday Pawar at the Goregaon Sports Club, the same academy that produced World Championships medallist Chirag Shetty. A dominant performer in the junior circuit, she successfully progressed into India's senior international setup before partnering with Kavipriya Selvam.

Hailing from Puducherry, Kavipriya Selvam emerged through the competitive Tamil Nadu domestic circuit as a doubles specialist before forming her partnership with Simran. Together, the pair has climbed steadily up the international rankings, reaching a career-high BWF World Ranking of No. 38. They have competed regularly at BWF Super 300 and Super 500 tournaments, while also representing India at major continental events, including the Badminton Asia Championships.

The 2026 BWF World Championships will mark the biggest milestone of their partnership so far, with the pair set to make their debut at badminton's biggest tournament.

As the BWF World Championships returns to India for the first time since 2009, the spotlight will naturally fall on India's established stars. But alongside them, Ayush Shetty, Unnati Hooda, Simran Singhi and Kavipriya Selvam will take the court at the World Championships for the very first time, marking an important milestone in their careers and the beginning of their journey on badminton's biggest stage. (ANI)