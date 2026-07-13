Jannik Sinner defended his Wimbledon men's singles title, defeating Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4. This marks his fifth Grand Slam trophy. Sinner expressed gratitude to his team and celebrated several milestones with the win.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner expressed gratitude to his coaching team after winning the 2026 Wimbledon final, crediting them for their constant support, challenges and belief. He thanked everyone involved in his journey and celebrated another major achievement with his team.

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Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon men's singles title, defeating first-time finalist Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 to lift his fifth Grand Slam trophy and first major title of the 2026 season. "Blood, sweat and (happy) tears! This team pushes me, challenges me and never lets me down. Wouldn't be here without you. Can't believe we did it again. Thank you to everyone who made it possible! See you next year," Sinner wrote in an Instagram post. https://www.instagram.com/p/Dau5_qgjeHT/?igsh=eWE3dXNjMTF5bmxp

Sinner Achieves Historic Milestones

With the victory, Sinner became only the 10th player in history to retain the Wimbledon men's singles crown. The Italian also strengthened his dominance over Zverev, extending his winning streak against the German to 10 consecutive matches.

The triumph made Sinner the eighth active men's player to achieve 100 wins at Grand Slam tournaments. He joins an elite list featuring Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic, Alexander Zverev, Gael Monfils, Kei Nishikori and Grigor Dimitrov.

Impressive Grand Slam Record

The 24-year-old now boasts a 100-22 win-loss record at Grand Slam events, giving him a win percentage of over 82 per cent. His recent record at the sport's biggest tournaments has been particularly impressive. Among active players with at least 100 Grand Slam match wins, only Djokovic owns a better winning percentage than the Italian. (ANI)