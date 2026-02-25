Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher believe Manchester United will secure Champions League football after their win over Everton. Neville predicts a third or fourth‑place finish, while Carragher calls United “virtually a guarantee”.

Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Everton has sparked fresh optimism about their top‑four chances, with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher both predicting Champions League qualification. Neville suggested United could finish third or fourth, while Carragher described them as “virtually a guarantee” to secure a spot.

Benjamin Sesko’s goal at the Hill Dickinson Stadium sealed the win, moving United into fourth place with a three‑point cushion over Chelsea and Liverpool. Under Michael Carrick, the Red Devils have won five of six matches and remain unbeaten, a turnaround that has impressed former players and pundits.

Neville’s assessment of United’s rise

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville admitted he had not expected United to be in contention after their poor start. “I think they could finish third, I really do think they could finish third,” he said. Neville pointed out that rivals such as Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Liverpool face European distractions, while United’s lighter schedule could prove decisive.

“They’re winning when they play well, they’re winning when they don’t play well, they’re picking up a point when they didn’t play well at West Ham, so all the right things are starting to happen,” Neville added.

Jamie Carragher echoed Neville’s view, highlighting United’s advantage of playing fewer games. “Manchester United are virtually a guarantee,” Carragher said on Monday Night Football. He noted that Villa’s form has dipped, while Chelsea and Liverpool remain occupied with Champions League and FA Cup commitments.

Carragher argued that United’s focus on the league gives them a clearer path to finishing in the top four, especially as rivals continue to drop points.

Rivals dropping points

Neville emphasized that Aston Villa and Chelsea’s recent stumbles have opened the door for United. Chelsea dropped points against Burnley, while Villa also faltered. Liverpool managed a win, but Neville believes United are now in pole position. “I won’t say clear favourites to finish in the top four, but they are in pole position,” he said.

United’s next fixture is against Crystal Palace, a match that could further strengthen their grip on fourth place. With Carrick’s side showing resilience and consistency, pundits argue that the team is well‑placed to capitalize on rivals’ distractions and secure Champions League football.