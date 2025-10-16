Ahead of his ODI return in Australia, Virat Kohli has shared a cryptic social media post that has ignited speculation about his future. The message, suggesting one only fails when they give up, has fans debating if it signals a renewed commitment.

Virat Kohli is once again at the center of attention ahead of his much-awaited comeback in Indian colours, this time in Australia. Just three days before India's opening game at the Optus Stadium in Perth, the former captain has set social media abuzz with a cryptic message that has ignited discussions about his future in international cricket.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“The only time you truly fail is when you decide to give up,” Kohli posted on X early Thursday morning - a statement that went viral within minutes, racking up over 178,000 views in just 25 minutes.

The post has left fans guessing, with many reading it as a signal of renewed commitment to India's ODI campaign rather than a hint at stepping away from the shorter formats. Kohli's loyal supporters have flooded his feed with messages of encouragement, confident that their star remains motivated for the upcoming series.

Kohli last wore the Indian jersey during the Champions Trophy 2025 in the UAE, where he played a pivotal role in India's title-winning run. After striking a hundred against Pakistan in the group stage, he followed it up with a composed performance in the semifinal against Australia, finishing as India's second-highest run-scorer of the tournament.

However, the journey since then has been eventful. Following a tough outing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, Kohli stunned the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from Test cricket midway through the IPL 2025 season - a campaign he went on to win with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the first time in his career.

“There's something deeply personal about playing in whites,” he had written back then. “The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it's not easy - but it feels right.”

Social Media Reaction

Following this post, social media erupted with memes and reactions. Most of these reactions were filled with excitement as many said this means he will play the 2027 World Cup. However, some also questioned why Kohli quit Test cricket and that was giving up. Check some reactions:

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…