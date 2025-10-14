Virat Kohli landed in Delhi after a six-month break to join India for the ODI series against Australia. Retired from Tests and T20Is, he now focuses on ODIs, aiming for the 2027 World Cup, sparking excitement among fans eager to see him back.

Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli landed in Delhi from London ahead of the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia on Tuesday, October 14. Kohli was added to the 15-member squad for the ODI series against Australia, which will begin on October 19 in Perth.

The 36-year-old will make his comeback to international cricket after a gap of six months, with his last appearance for Team India coming in the Champions Trophy Final in March this year. After having retired from Tests in May this year, Virat Kohli moved to London with his actress wife Anushka Sharma and their children, staying away from the spotlight while focusing on family life and personal fitness.

After retiring from T20Is and Tests within a year, Virat Kohli will feature only in ODI cricket as he focuses on the 50-over format in the upcoming series against Australia, and to be in contention for selection for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli Returns to India from London

Ahead of the Australia tour, Team India veteran batter Virat Kohli arrived in Delhi, where the Shubman Gill-led side is preparing to depart for Perth following a 2-0 clean sweep of West Indies in the Test series. It was reported that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would join the ODI squad in Delhi for team meetings before flying out to Australia for the three-match series starting October 19.

In a video that went viral on social media, Virat Kohli can be seen exiting from the Delhi airport through a private lounge, sporting a black beard and dressed in a black shirt and white trousers, while fans gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the star batter.

Kohli was spending time in London with his family and trained intensively to maintain his fitness and batting form ahead of his return to international cricket.

Virat Kohli has an impressive record against Australia in ODIs, amassing 2451 runs, including 8 centuries, at an average of 54.46 in 50 matches. Kohli’s ODI record in Australia is equally impressive as he has amassed 802 runs, including 3 centuries, at an average of 47.17 in 18 matches.

Fans Go Berserk over Virat Kohli’s Arrival in Delhi

As Virat Kohli landed in Delhi to join the India ODI squad before flying out to Australia, the fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed their excitement to witness the star batter in his comeback to international cricket after a long gap of six months.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans were gladdened to witness Virat Kohli’s comeback, flooding the platform with messages and videos celebrating the return of the star batter to international cricket. The fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed their hope for the veteran batter making a strong statement in the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batters in ODI cricket, amassing 14181 runs, including 51 centuries and 74 fifties, at an average of 57.88 in 302 matches. He is just 54 runs of surpassing Kumar Sangakkara’s tally of 14234 runs to become the second-leading run-getter in the history of cricket.

The upcoming ODI series against Australia is crucial for Virat Kohli as the selectors will keep close watch on his performance, fitness, and form in order to assess his readiness for future international assignments, including contention for India’s squad in the 2027 ODI World Cup.