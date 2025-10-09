Team India captain Shubman Gill confirmed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are being considered for the 2027 ODI World Cup, citing their experience and match-winning ability. Both will return to ODIs in the upcoming series against Australia.

Team India Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill broke his silence on the future of two batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, ahead of the second Test against West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, which will start on Friday, October 10.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have made their return to international cricket after a six-month absence, when they were picked for the ODI series against Australia, which will begin on October 19. Having retired from T20Is and Tests in a year, the batting duo will only feature in ODI cricket, focusing on only the shorter format of the game in the upcoming tours. Rohit and Kohli’s last international appearances were in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final, wherein India defeated New Zealand in Dubai.

Though India’s two batting stalwarts are set to make a comeback in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, the question remains whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will feature in the 2027 World Cup. During the squad announcement for the Australia series, chief Ajit Agarkar stated that the two former captains are ‘non-committal’ on their participation in the marquee event, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

‘We are Definitely Looking at Them’

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the second Test in Delhi, Shubman Gill was asked whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are part of India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Gill confirmed that the two batting stalwarts are being considered for the plans, while highlighting their experience, skill, and match-winning ability, which led the side to many victories.

“Absolutely. The experience these two have and the matches they’ve won for India – very few match their record,” India Test and ODI captain said.

“Players of such skills, quality, and experience are very few in the world. On that front, we are definitely looking at them (as part of future plans)," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have played three ODI World Cups together in 2015, 2019, and 2023, and will be expected to make their fourth appearance together at the marquee event in 2027. In the ODI World Cups, Rohit and Kohli have shared 548 runs in partnership, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 45.66 in 13 matches.

Will Rohit and Kohli play in the 2027 ODI World Cup?

There is an uncertainty over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s participation in the 2027 World Cup, given that the marquee event is still two years away and neither player has yet made a formal commitment, leaving their inclusion dependent on fitness, form, and personal choice closer to the tournament.

However, Rohit and Kohli earlier expressed their desire to play the ODI World Cup before bidding their illustrious career. The decision over their participation in the tournament eventually lies with the selectors, who will assess team balance, player form, and fitness before finalizing the squad for 2027.

Since Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are playing only one format after retiring from T20Is and Tests, their participation and preparation will be centered around ODIs, making them available for key series and the 2027 World Cup. However, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin advised their ex-teammates to play domestic cricket, including Vijay Hazare Trophy and India A matches, to maintain match fitness, form, and readiness ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Scroll to load tweet…

The upcoming ODI series against Australia is crucial for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the selectors are expected to keep a close eye on the senior batters’ form, performance, and consistency, which influence their build-up to the 2027 World Cup.