Legendary midfielder Sergio Busquets has officially announced he will retire from football at the end of the current MLS season with Inter Miami.

Sergio Busquets, regarded as one of the finest defensive midfielders in football history, has officially announced that he will hang up his boots at the end of the current Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The Spanish legend, who now plays for Inter Miami, revealed the news through a heartfelt Instagram video.

A Glorious Career

Busquets stands among the most decorated players of the modern era, with his name etched in the golden chapters of both FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team. He was an essential figure during Barcelona’s era of dominance, providing the foundation in midfield behind stars such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, Xavi, and Andrés Iniesta. Known for his vision, calmness under pressure, and unrivaled positioning, he became the backbone of one of the greatest club sides ever assembled.

Message of Gratitude

In his announcement, Busquets reflected on nearly two decades of professional football and the joy the game brought him. He expressed immense gratitude to his supporters, teammates, and the sport itself.

“After almost 20 years living this dream, I feel it’s the right moment to say goodbye to my career,” Busquets shared on social media. “These final months will be very special for me. I retire feeling proud, fulfilled, and grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey. Thank you for everything—I’ll see you soon.”

Miami’s Push for Glory

Busquets’s farewell comes as Inter Miami gear up for an important finish to their MLS campaign. With just five matches remaining in the regular season, the club has already booked a place in the playoffs. They also hold two matches in hand and trail Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union by only five points, keeping alive hopes of securing a direct playoff berth.

Social Media Reaction

Following Busquets' announcement, netizens showered their praise on one of the greatest ever players. Many of these reactions were emotional and some had clips of the midfielder's greatness. Check out some reactions:

