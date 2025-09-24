Former Premier League player Mateusz Klich has heavily criticized Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, calling the club a 'disaster' due to organizational chaos.

The outspoken criticism came from ex-Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich, who played in English football’s top flight between 2017 and 2023. Now 35, the Poland international went on to feature in Major League Soccer with DC United and Atlanta United, where he saw Messi’s arrival shape the league in ways he did not entirely admire.

Messi’s Arrival and On-Field Impact

Messi, fresh from winning the World Cup and after spells at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, joined Inter Miami in 2023. Since then, he has delivered eye-catching numbers on the pitch—76 appearances with 64 goals and 31 assists—but Klich insists that away from the highlights, the club is plagued with dysfunction.

“I don't recommend Miami as long as Messi is there,” Klich declared during an interview with Foot Truck. “The place is a mess. It's a disaster. People are leaving, coaches and physiotherapists are leaving. Organisationally, it's bad. Messi's father essentially runs the club. Everyone speaks Spanish, and nothing can be done without their consent. The club itself is also 45 to 50 minutes away from Miami," he added.

Klich, who only came up against Messi once on the field-in May 2024-said the working environment at the club puts players off. Despite Miami’s star power, he believes rivals across MLS offer a much better environment for professionals seeking stability.

Recommendations Across MLS

“If I had to recommend a club, I’d say New York,” he continued, adding, “Red Bull has a better stadium now, but City is also building a great stadium.

'There are clubs like Columbus Crew and Cincinnati that have great stadiums and a great base, but life there is very boring.

'I would recommend Nashville if you have the opportunity to go to Nashville SC. It's a beautiful place, the capital of the country. Portland and Seattle have atmosphere, but it's the end of the world."