CAN President Chatur Bahadur Chand stated Nepal is on a path to achieve Test-playing status. He highlighted the team's consistent progress, their upcoming third T20 World Cup appearance in 2026, and their spirited performance in the 2024 edition.

Nepal's Cricketing Ambitions

In a significant statement reflecting Nepal's growing cricketing aspirations, Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) President Chatur Bahadur Chand expressed confidence that the country is on the path to achieving Test-playing status in the future. The CAN president highlighted Nepal's consistent progress in international cricket and said the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 would mark another milestone in their journey.

Speaking about Nepal's cricketing evolution, Chand told ANI, "We should become a Test-playing country. We became an ODI team in 2018. I'm happy we're playing in the T20 World Cup for the third time. We played in 2014, 2024, and now in 2026. I think we'll have a better performance than we did last time."

Reflecting on T20 World Cup 2024

The Nepal team, which made headlines with its spirited performances at the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean and the United States, narrowly missed victories against top-tier teams. Chand noted that the team's improvement and determination would drive them to even greater success in the next edition. "Last time, we played in the Caribbean and in the USA as well. We lost to South Africa by one run, and it was a close match against Bangladesh. It was a very good performance," he recalled.

Boosting Fan Engagement in 2026

Chand also underscored how the location of the upcoming tournament could amplify the popularity of Nepali cricket. "I think if all our matches are held in India, the craze for Nepal cricket will increase even more because Nepalese will be able to easily reach the stadium and watch Nepal's matches," he said.

Future Growth and Outlook

Looking ahead, the CAN President believes that Nepal's strong domestic structure, committed players, and rising fan following will ensure that cricket in the country continues to grow. "Nepal's long-standing hard work and performance will ensure the Nepal team plays better cricket than last time. This will open a new dimension to Nepali cricket, both in terms of development and cricket's impact," Chand added.

With Nepal gearing up for its third T20 World Cup appearance, the nation's cricketing ambitions remain higher than ever, setting the stage for what could be a defining chapter in its sporting history.