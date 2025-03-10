NBA: Reasons Why the Dallas Mavericks’ Season Is Spiraling Out of Control

Read Full Article

NBA: At the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks looked like a playoff-caliber team. With a solid roster and Luka Doncic leading the charge, expectations were high. However, as the season unfolded, things went from bad to worse. With injuries piling up, questionable trades, and a roster struggling to step up, the Mavericks now find themselves on the brink of disaster. Here’s why their season is falling apart.

Injuries

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the worst-hit sides with injuries this NBA season. One after the other players have had injuries missing crucial games. Moreover, the injuries have been majorly long-term which has hurt the franchise’s plans more.

Anthony Davis who came in with massive expectations was injured in his debut game itself. Dallas' top player Kyrie Irving has suffered a season-ending ACL tear. The severity could mean that Kyrie even misses the start of the next season. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is out of the season as well with a wrist injury.

Luka Doncic Trade Fallout

The Dallas Mavericks were having an above-average season with Luka Doncic on the court. However, things rapidly changed in the last week of the trade window as the Slovenian international was shipped to the Los Angeles Lakers. The trade visibly shook not only the Dallas Mavericks but also the NBA as a whole.

Fans to this day are unable to make sense of the deal, especially from the Mavericks side. And since the deal went through, Mavericks has been dealt with blows one after the other. The energy, and momentum has disappeared from the dressing room resulting in a poor form.

Lack of Output

The Dallas Mavericks had a fairly thinner squad going into the NBA season last October. Now with major injuries, the roster is more reliant on the bench. In the absence of first-team players, young and veteran players have had a consistent lack of output on the court. This has also resulted in the dip of form for Dallas Mavericks. For instance, Klay Thompson has an underwhelming debut season for Mavericks with 14.1 PTG 3.5 RPG and 2.0 APG.

