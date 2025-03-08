NBA: Top 5 International Players Dominating the American Courts in 2025

NBA: Discover the top international NBA players making significant impacts in the 2024-25 season, showcasing global talent in basketball.

article_image1
Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

Luka Doncic - Slovenia

Luka Doncic’s recent move to the Los Angeles Lakers has been nothing short of sensational. Teaming up with LeBron James, Dončić has seamlessly integrated into the Lakers' lineup, enhancing their offensive dynamics. On February 25, 2025, he recorded a triple-double against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, becoming the fourth player to achieve this feat in their first game against a previous team. His ability to adapt and elevate his team's performance highlights his exceptional talent.

article_image2

Nikola Jokic - Serbia

Nikola Jokic continues to be a cornerstone for the Denver Nuggets. His consistent triple-doubles and court vision make him one of the most versatile centers in the league. Leading the Nuggets to multiple playoff appearances, Jokic's impact is profound, solidifying his status as a top international player


article_image3

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo's relentless drive and athleticism have kept the Milwaukee Bucks in championship contention. Known for his defensive prowess and explosive drives to the basket, Giannis remains a dominant force, inspiring many with his journey from Greece to NBA stardom.

article_image4

Alperen Şengün - Turkey

Alperen Şengün has emerged as a standout player for the Houston Rockets. On October 21, 2024, he secured a five-year, $185 million contract extension, reflecting the franchise's confidence in his abilities. Şengün achieved a historic milestone by recording his 1,000th career assist on January 20, 2025, becoming the youngest center in NBA history to do so. His first All-Star selection this season further cements his rising status in the league.

 

article_image5

Victor Wembanyama - France

Victor Wembanyama, despite the San Antonio Spurs' struggles, has showcased immense potential. His unique blend of size, skill, and defensive capabilities has drawn comparisons to legends, marking him as a future superstar in the making.

