NBA off-season 2022: Washington Wizards interested in multiple guard trades

Despite being first in the east at one point in November 2021, the Washington Wizards’ NBA season petered out, and they finished with a 35-47 record, 12th in the Eastern Conference. Bradley Beal once again led the team. However, according to Wizards Insider Quinton Mayo, it will be looking for a backcourt partner. The Wizards’ most realistic target is Malcolm Brogdon, who the Indiana Pacers have made available as they’ve started to rebuild. Brogdon is a jack of all-trades point guard who can help the Beal and the Wizards with his versatile skillset.

Jaden Ivey, the projected number four pick, is also a target for the Wizards, who have the 11th pick. There is a lot of interest in the selection, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly interested in a ‘win-now’ player. With Kentavious Caldwell Pope and Kyle Kuzma, the Wizards can offer win-now ‘players’ to go along with picks.

Two more ambitious targets for the Wizards are All-Star Dejounte Murray and Shai Gilgeous Alexander. Both young guards have been blossoming with their respective franchises and are signed on long-term contracts. Murray is the cornerstone of the San Antonio Spurs, while Shai is the cornerstone for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Therefore, it’s unlikely to foresee a trade for one of those guards.

In his recent piece, Mayo said, “Washington has also cast a wide net in hopes of pairing a more established floor general beside Beal. League sources say they’ve checked in with Oklahoma City regarding Shai Gilgeous Alexander, San Antonio regarding Dejounte Murray, and Indiana regarding Malcolm Brogdon.”