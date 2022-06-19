Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA off-season 2022: Washington Wizards interested in multiple guard trades

    The Washington Wizards are reportedly interested in Malcolm Brogdon, Dejounte Murray, Shai Gilgeous Alexander, and Jaden Ivey, according to Wizards insider Quinton Mayo.

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Washington Wizards interested in multiple guard trades-krn
    Washington D.C., First Published Jun 19, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

    Despite being first in the east at one point in November 2021, the Washington Wizards’ NBA season petered out, and they finished with a 35-47 record, 12th in the Eastern Conference. Bradley Beal once again led the team. However, according to Wizards Insider Quinton Mayo, it will be looking for a backcourt partner. The Wizards’ most realistic target is Malcolm Brogdon, who the Indiana Pacers have made available as they’ve started to rebuild. Brogdon is a jack of all-trades point guard who can help the Beal and the Wizards with his versatile skillset.

    Jaden Ivey, the projected number four pick, is also a target for the Wizards, who have the 11th pick. There is a lot of interest in the selection, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly interested in a ‘win-now’ player. With Kentavious Caldwell Pope and Kyle Kuzma, the Wizards can offer win-now ‘players’ to go along with picks.

    Two more ambitious targets for the Wizards are All-Star Dejounte Murray and Shai Gilgeous Alexander. Both young guards have been blossoming with their respective franchises and are signed on long-term contracts. Murray is the cornerstone of the San Antonio Spurs, while Shai is the cornerstone for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Therefore, it’s unlikely to foresee a trade for one of those guards.

    In his recent piece, Mayo said, “Washington has also cast a wide net in hopes of pairing a more established floor general beside Beal. League sources say they’ve checked in with Oklahoma City regarding Shai Gilgeous Alexander, San Antonio regarding Dejounte Murray, and Indiana regarding Malcolm Brogdon.”

