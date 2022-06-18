NBA Draft 2022: Serious interest from teams for Sacramento Kings' 4th overall pick

Many teams are interested in the Sacramento Kings' fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Jaden Ivey is the most likely candidate to be selected with the choice.

According to Reliable NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, The Sacramento Kings have no shortage of trade partners if they look to move the fourth overall pick. The Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, and New York Knicks are also interested in the fourth overall pick, with which they'll likely pick Jaden Ivey.

On a recent ESPN TV show, Wojnarowski said, "That No. 4 pick that the Sacramento Kings hold is very much in play. Many teams are trying to get deals done with Sacramento so they can move up to select Jaden Ivey. That's teams close to them in the lottery – [Pistons and Pacers], who are five and six – the New York Knicks at No. 11, Washington Wizards at No. 10, and even some teams outside of the lottery."

Sacramento Kings may be willing to trade away the pick in exchange for a 'win-now' player they are said to be interested in. Another factor that could lead to trade is that Jaden Ivey is not reportedly keen on playing with the Kings. However, according to Wojnarowski, the Kings' stance will not be forced into trading the pick. Sacramento's asking price will be significant to move in there. I think they see this as essentially a four-player Draft — there's a drop-off after No. 4," Woj said.