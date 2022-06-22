Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA off-season 2022: Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers interested in Eric Gordon trade

    Seeking upgrades following disappointing following second-round exits, NBA’s Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers are interested in Houston Rocket’s Eric Gordon.

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers interested in Eric Gordon trade-krn
    New York, First Published Jun 22, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    According to ESPN Insider Brian Windhorst, the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers are targeting former sixth man of the year, Eric Gordon, to bolster their depth. The Suns and Sixers could do with an upgrade to their guard room. Though the Suns had two all-NBA guards in Chris Paul and Devin Booker, the drop-off was steep when it came to the next best guard. Cameron Payne struggled after a good season in 2020-21, while Landry Shamet was also unfavourable. Gordon will likely help take some Burden off Chris Paul, who turned 37 this May.

    The Sixers’ depth was depleted after the James Harden trade at the trade deadline. In their second-round exit to the Heat, the Sixers lost shooting guard Danny Green to a long-term injury. Gordon has been teammates with Suns’ point guard Chris Paul and 76ers’ point guard James Harden.

    ALSO READ: NBA off-season 2022 - Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers 'chasing' Miles Bridges

    Regarding trade interest in Gordon, ESPN Insider Brian Windhorst said, “Keep an eye on the Houston Rockets. They’ve already done one deal [Christian Wood] this offseason. Look for a little bit of an Eric Gordon sweepstakes to be in play. A few teams I’ve heard interested are the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns. Chris Paul is looking for a potential reunion with his former teammate there.”

    Another former Harden teammate that the Sixers are eyeing is PJ Tucker. Tucker was part of the Miami Heat team that beat the Sixers in the Playoffs in May. After winning a championship in 2021, Tucker shot 41% from three-point range in the regular season and 45% in the Playoffs in his first season with the Heat. Tucker recently rejected a player option with the Heat. With former teammate Harden and former General Manager Daryl Morey both in Philadelphia, a reunion is a definite possibility.

