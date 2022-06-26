NBA off-season 2022: Multiple teams interested in Deandre Ayton

The Market for DeAndre Ayton has been altered following the 2022 NBA Draft, according to the intel collected by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. For example, the Detroit Pistons, seen as a prime destination for Deandre Ayton, drafted big-man Jalen Duren with the 13th pick in the NBA Draft. It remains to be seen if the Pistons are still interested in Ayton as Duren is only 18 and could be developed as a backup big at first. The Pistons are also reportedly interested in restricted free agents like Collin Sexton and Miles Bridges. The Hawks are another team reportedly in the Ayton sweepstakes.

The Hawks could be a sign and trade destination as they could offer Clint Capela and other assets to get Ayton. At his best, Capela is one of the best defenders in the league, and he enjoyed some of his best years playing with Current Suns point guard Chris Paul in Houston.

The Spurs, Pacers, and Trail Blazers are also linked with Ayton. The Spurs and Pacers could be potential sign and trade teams, with the Spurs having Jakob Poeltl under contract while the Indiana Pacers have Myles Turner. Interestingly, Both Ayton and Turner are represented by the same agent - Bill Duffy of BDA Sports. The Trail Blazers are still interested in Ayton.

However, they currently have long-time starting center Jusuf Nurkic still on the roster and have used some of their cap space while acquiring Jerami Grant. In a recent piece, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reviewed the intel we received regarding DeAndre Ayton’s free agency.

“With the Detroit Pistons trading for center Jalen Duren in the draft, it’s unclear if that could affect the team’s pursuit of Deandre Ayton as a primary free-agent target. Duren, who won’t turn 19 until November, is a raw talent and needs time to develop. The Atlanta Hawks are among the teams interested in Ayton and have a potential sign-and-trade chip in center Clint Capela, who had career-highs in points (16.6) and field goal percentage (.652) playing alongside Chris Paul during their two seasons on the Rockets,” Scotto said.

“The San Antonio Spurs have the cap space flexibility to make a potential run at Ayton in restricted free agency and have center Jakob Poeltl, who averaged a career-high 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds last season, as a possible sign-and-trade chip. Privately, some around the league wondered if the Indiana Pacers would make sense for Ayton in a sign-and-trade with Myles Turner,” added Scotto.

“Agent Bill Duffy of BDA Sports represents both players. Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was reportedly interested in playing with Ayton. However, Portland kept Jusuf Nurkic through the trade deadline to re-sign him in free agency this summer, which remains the case a week before free agency begins, league sources told HoopsHype,” concluded Scotto.