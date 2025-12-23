Delhi Capitals have appointed India's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues as their new captain for the 2026 WPL season. The 25-year-old World Cup winner has been with the franchise since the inaugural season, playing in all three finals for the team.

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced the appointment of India's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues as captain ahead of the 2026 season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). A cornerstone of the Capitals' setup since the inaugural WPL season, where she was their first pick of the auction, the 25-year-old recently played a pivotal role in India's historic ICC Women's World Cup triumph. Her scintillating unbeaten 127 powered India to a memorable world-record chase of 339 against Australia in the semi-final, underlining her ability to thrive on the biggest stage. In Delhi Capitals colours, Rodrigues has featured in 27 WPL matches, scoring 507 runs at an impressive strike rate of 139.67, including appearances in all three finals across the league's three editions, as per a DC press release.

Known for her energy and intensity on the field, she has been a livewire presence, bringing vibrancy, joy, and an infectious smile that has helped her build a strong bond with Delhi Capitals supporters and fans of the Indian women's team.

Management Backs Rodrigues to Lead

Parth Jindal, Co-owner of Delhi Capitals and Founder of JSW Sports, added, "Jemimah has been with us since day one, and there was never any doubt that she would one day captain the team. Beyond her on-field heroics, her infectious smile and boundless energy have made her a much-loved presence in the dressing room, and I am confident she will lead the squad exceptionally well. Her magical innings against Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final was truly inspiring, and we are immensely proud to have her represent Delhi Capitals and now lead the team. I wish her the very best as she starts this new chapter with us, and I am certain she will excel in this role and help us cross the line after three consecutive finals."

Welcoming Jemimah as the new leader of the Delhi Capitals, Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman and Co-owner, Delhi Capitals, said, "We are delighted to appoint Jemimah as the captain of the Delhi Capitals for the WPL. She was the first name in the DC squad when the WPL began, and perfectly embodies our values. Jemimah has played a pivotal role in the franchise's journey, featuring in all three finals, and we are confident she can take us that one step further."

"Her lively personality, endless energy, as well as her natural flair in building relationships with her peers, make her a natural leader. She has the full support from us and the coaching staff, and I wish her the very best in this new role. I am confident she will continue to achieve great things, just as she has throughout her career," he added.

'An absolute honour': Rodrigues on New Role

Speaking on her new role, Rodrigues expressed, "It is an absolute honour to be named captain of the Delhi Capitals, and I am deeply grateful to the owners and the support staff for placing their faith in me to lead this team. It has truly been a dream year for me and my family, winning the World Cup and now being entrusted with this wonderful opportunity at a franchise that has held a very special place in my heart since the very first season of the WPL. I have learned so much over the last three years and have shared some of my best moments with the Delhi Capitals."

"This team is my family. While I will miss the players who were part of our journey in the first cycle, I am excited to create new memories with both familiar faces and new teammates. We have a strong group, and I cannot wait to get going as we look ahead to what we hope will be a very successful season, and finally cross that line that has eluded us in the last three years," he added.

A Look at Rodrigues' Career

Rodrigues has featured in 113 T20Is, scoring 2,444 runs, including 14 half-centuries, at an average of 30.93. She has also represented India in 59 ODIs, amassing 1,749 runs with three centuries and eight half-centuries to her name.

Delhi Capitals' WPL 2026 Opener

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their opening match of WPL 2026 on Saturday, January 10, in Navi Mumbai. (ANI)