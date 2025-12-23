India Women won the toss and chose to field in the second T20I against Sri Lanka. All-rounder Deepti Sharma is unavailable due to a mild fever and is replaced by Sneh Rana. India, leading the five-match series 1-0, will field a changed XI.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women won the toss and decided to field first in the second T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lankan Women at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday. India's star allrounder Deepti Sharma will not be available for this clash due to a mild fever. Sneh Rana replaces her.

What the Captains Said

Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss that they will have the same approach as in the last game. "I'm not used to winning the toss, enjoying this. Deepti not well, Sneh Rana returns. We played well, nothing changes, same approach."

Sri Lanka Women's captain Chamari Athapaththu said they are going with the same playing XI. "I'm confident about my team. Gotta play confidently, that's the most important thing. Last game, we played behind the wicket. We have to play straight and to our strength.

India are leading the series 1-0.

Playing XI

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(captain), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushani Nuthyangana(wicketkeeper), Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh(wicketkeeper), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani. (ANI)