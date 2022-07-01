NBA off-season 2022: James Harden declines player option; expected to take pay-cut with sixers

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    James Harden has rejected his 47.4 million dollars but intends to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers on a longer-term contract while taking less money this season.

    Philadelphia, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 4:00 AM IST

    According to reliable NBA Reporters Adrian Wojranowski and Shams Charania, James Harden has rejected his 47.4 million dollar player option to help the Philadelphia 76ers with cap-space flexibility for the offseason. 

    Insider Shams Charania mentioned Harden’s intention with the rejected player option as he reported, “Harden’s sole focus: Win a title in Philadelphia next season. Harden returned to his workout and on-court regimen much sooner than usual this offseason, pouring his full focus on 2022-23 and a championship run.”

    Adrian Wojnarowski reported, “76ers star James Harden has declined his $47.3M option and becomes a free agent. He keeps real the possibility of negotiating a new deal that would deliver the Sixers roster-building flexibility in free agency – including use of the full $10.5M exception.”

    With the total 10.5 million dollar exception, the 76ers are reportedly targeting Free Agent PJ Tucker, who was part of the Miami Heat last season. After winning a championship in 2021 with the Milwaukee Bucks, Tucker shot 41% from three-point range in the regular season and 45% in the Playoffs in his first season with the Heat. 

    Tucker recently rejected a player option with the Heat. With former teammate Harden and former General Manager Daryl Morey both in Philadelphia, a reunion is a definite possibility.

