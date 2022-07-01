NBA off-season 2022: James Harden declines player option; expected to take pay-cut with sixers

James Harden has rejected his 47.4 million dollars but intends to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers on a longer-term contract while taking less money this season.

According to reliable NBA Reporters Adrian Wojranowski and Shams Charania, James Harden has rejected his 47.4 million dollar player option to help the Philadelphia 76ers with cap-space flexibility for the offseason.

Insider Shams Charania mentioned Harden’s intention with the rejected player option as he reported, “Harden’s sole focus: Win a title in Philadelphia next season. Harden returned to his workout and on-court regimen much sooner than usual this offseason, pouring his full focus on 2022-23 and a championship run.”

Adrian Wojnarowski reported, “76ers star James Harden has declined his $47.3M option and becomes a free agent. He keeps real the possibility of negotiating a new deal that would deliver the Sixers roster-building flexibility in free agency – including use of the full $10.5M exception.”

With the total 10.5 million dollar exception, the 76ers are reportedly targeting Free Agent PJ Tucker, who was part of the Miami Heat last season. After winning a championship in 2021 with the Milwaukee Bucks, Tucker shot 41% from three-point range in the regular season and 45% in the Playoffs in his first season with the Heat.

Tucker recently rejected a player option with the Heat. With former teammate Harden and former General Manager Daryl Morey both in Philadelphia, a reunion is a definite possibility.