    NBA: Tyler Herro wants a starting role with Miami Heat

    The sixth man of the year, Tyler Herro, wants a starting role for the Miami Heat in NBA 2022-23 after a successful season off the bench this year.

    NBA national basketball association: Tyler Herro wants a starting role with Miami Heat-krn
    Miami, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 2:00 AM IST

    In an interview just after the Miami Heat’s elimination at the hands of the Boston Celtics, Tyler Herro has suggested that he would like a starting role for the conference finalists next season. While starting only ten of his 66 regular-season games in NBA 2021-22, Herro thrived as a sixth man, averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, as he quickly took home the sixth NBA Man of the Year award, given to the best bench player in the league.

    When asked about a potential starting role for the Heat in NBA 2022-23, Herro said, “In some way, I would like to start. I think it’s my fourth year, so I think I’ve earned it, and we’ll see what happens.” Herro was a crucial part of the Miami Heat offence and closing lineup in the regular season, while he saw his minutes and production reduced due to a slump and injuries in the playoffs.

    ALSO READ: NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers want to keep Collin Sexton; interest from 3 other teams

    Herro said about his playoff inconsistency, “The playoffs for me were a weird ride. Ups and downs throughout the whole thing, but I think it was a learning curve for me. It motivates me, gets me better and teaches me what I need to work on to get better, and next time I’m in that situation, I’ll be more prepared and better.”

    Herro’s NBA 2022-23 season may have a lot of significance for Herro and the Heat. If the Heat cannot agree on an extension in the off-season, next season will play a massive role in whether Herro stays with the Heat and his contract demands.

