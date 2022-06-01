NBA: Portland Trail Blazers interested in OG Anunoby and Jerami Grant

NBA insider Jake Fischer has reported that the Portland Trail Blazers are interested in making win-now trades such as acquiring OG Annunoby and Jerami Grant. Anunoby, who is reportedly disgruntled with his role on the Toronto Raptors, is highly valued by the Raptors. The London-born player is one of the best and most versatile defenders in the league as he is consistently able to switch from perimeter players to bigs effectively. While Annonoby’s role has reduced with the emergence of rookie of the year Scottie Barnes, he has still scored 16.5 points per game while making 38% of his 6.4 three-point attempts per game. His ‘3&D’ ability, combined with having one of the best contracts in the league, makes him a highly valued trade target for the Portland Blazers.

Jerami Grant is a player the Blazers have been linked with for a while. Before moving to Detroit Pistons, Grant also essentially played a ‘3&D’ role for the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder. With the mixed results for the team, Grant expanded his game after moving to Detroit. The Blazers will likely ask Grant to do less than he does for the Pistons. However, he’ll have a more prominent offensive role than in Oklahoma City and Denver.

After a disappointing season, where their star Damian Lillard suffered a season-ending injury, the Blazers will look to bounce back by trading for some new pieces. The Blazers have the assets to trade for their targets, as they have all their draft picks, including the much-coveted seventh pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. They also have a share of tradable contracts, including Josh Hart [making 12 million dollars a year].