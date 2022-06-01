Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA Finals 2022: The 3 players to watch for Boston Celtics

    First Published Jun 1, 2022, 4:00 AM IST

    The Boston Celtics ‘Big 3’ control the fate of their NBA Finals fortunes. Here are the three players from the side who can turn things upside down.

    Image credit: Getty

    Record 17-time NBA champion Boston Celtics pulled off an incredible comeback in the ongoing season. It defeated former three-time champion Miami Heat in the Conference Finals to make it to the Finals for the 33rd time. As it eyes its record-breaking 18th championship, it will have to rely on some of its top players to get the job done, as has been the case throughout the season. So, who can be the ones to change the game for the Celtics? Here, we present the three lads who could prove vital for the side in the Finals.

    Image credit: Twitter

    Jayson Tatum: One of the undoubted superstars of these playoffs has been Jayson Tatum. Whenever the Celtics have needed a big performance, he has delivered. Game 3 vs the Brooklyn Nets to essentially seal the series, 46 points in an elimination game vs the Milwaukee Bucks, or leading his team in scoring to win a game, seven on the road against the Miami Heat.

    ALSO READ: NBA 2021-22 - 'Miami Heat's season a waste of a year - Kyle Lowry

    Tatum will need to be at his best once against an extremely well-oiled and versatile golden-state warriors defence. Tatum has been a great defender throughout the season and will need to be at his best on that end if the Celtics want to contain the Stephen Curry-led Golden State Offense.

    Image credit: Jaylen Brown/Facebook

    Jaylen Brown: Jaylen Brown has proven himself to be a capable second-star for a finals team, silencing the critics. Like most second-stars, there has been a share of lean games. However, Brown has done an excellent job of making up for these. For example, Brown struggled in the Celtics’ Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, with 4/13 shooting from the field and seven turnovers.

    ALSO READ: NBA 2021-22 - How Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson bounced back with a bang?

    However, he followed this game up with a 30-point masterclass that included six three-point makes to help the Celtics win comfortably. Brown will need to be on his top game on both ends in this series, with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson constantly causing havoc with their off-ball movement.

    Image credit: Marcus Smart/Facebook

    Marcus Smart: The Defensive Player Of The Year and the heart and soul of the Celtics’ defence, Marcus Smart will be assigned the unforgiving task of being Stephen Curry’s primary defender. Not only will wise have to be active on drives and the point of attack, but he will also need to be a great screen navigator, as the Warriors will constantly look to hunt mismatches. Offensively, the Celtics will need more consistency from Smart, especially when it comes to shot selection, decision-making, and open shot-making. Smart’s performance on both ends will likely play a massive role in the series result.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA 2021-22, National Basketball Association: Miami Heat season a waste of a year - Kyle Lowry-krn

    NBA 2021-22: 'Miami Heat's season a waste of a year - Kyle Lowry

    NBA 2021-22, national basketball association: How Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson bounced back with a bang?-krn

    NBA 2021-22: How Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson bounced back with a bang?

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his performance-based XI that includes Hardik Pandya; no Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his 'performance-based' XI; no Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

    NBA 2021-22, national basketball association: Jayson Tatum is having one of the greatest ever post-season runs - Kendrick Perkins-ayh

    NBA 2021-22: 'Jayson Tatum is having one of the greatest ever post-season runs' - Kendrick Perkins

    NBA 2021-22, national basketball association: Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum reveals his toughest season moment-krn

    NBA 2021-22: Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum reveals his toughest season moment

    Recent Stories

    NBA Finals 2022, National Basketball Association: The 3 players to watch out for Golden State Warriors-krn

    NBA Finals 2022: The 3 players to watch out for Golden State Warriors

    KK refused to sing at weddings even if he was 'offered to pay one crore' (Read on) RBA

    KK refused to sing at weddings even if he was 'offered to pay one crore' (Read on)

    KK demise Singer Shreya Ghoshal breaks down mid concert drb

    KK demise: Singer Shreya Ghoshal breaks down mid-concert

    Shaurya Chakra awarded to kin of Group Captain Varun Singh, who averted loss of LCA and protected civilians

    IAF officer, who saved lives after LCA Tejas snag mid-air, awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously

    RIP KK: Celebs and fans remember iconic song 'Yaaron' as anthem of friendship snt

    RIP KK: Celebs and fans remember iconic song 'Yaaron' as anthem of friendship

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon