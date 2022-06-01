NBA Finals 2022: The 3 players to watch for Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics ‘Big 3’ control the fate of their NBA Finals fortunes. Here are the three players from the side who can turn things upside down.

Image credit: Getty

Record 17-time NBA champion Boston Celtics pulled off an incredible comeback in the ongoing season. It defeated former three-time champion Miami Heat in the Conference Finals to make it to the Finals for the 33rd time. As it eyes its record-breaking 18th championship, it will have to rely on some of its top players to get the job done, as has been the case throughout the season. So, who can be the ones to change the game for the Celtics? Here, we present the three lads who could prove vital for the side in the Finals.

Image credit: Twitter

Jayson Tatum: One of the undoubted superstars of these playoffs has been Jayson Tatum. Whenever the Celtics have needed a big performance, he has delivered. Game 3 vs the Brooklyn Nets to essentially seal the series, 46 points in an elimination game vs the Milwaukee Bucks, or leading his team in scoring to win a game, seven on the road against the Miami Heat. Tatum will need to be at his best once against an extremely well-oiled and versatile golden-state warriors defence. Tatum has been a great defender throughout the season and will need to be at his best on that end if the Celtics want to contain the Stephen Curry-led Golden State Offense.

Image credit: Jaylen Brown/Facebook

Jaylen Brown: Jaylen Brown has proven himself to be a capable second-star for a finals team, silencing the critics. Like most second-stars, there has been a share of lean games. However, Brown has done an excellent job of making up for these. For example, Brown struggled in the Celtics' Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, with 4/13 shooting from the field and seven turnovers. However, he followed this game up with a 30-point masterclass that included six three-point makes to help the Celtics win comfortably. Brown will need to be on his top game on both ends in this series, with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson constantly causing havoc with their off-ball movement.

Image credit: Marcus Smart/Facebook